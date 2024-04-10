Lauren Boebert's rival calls for Colorado GOP chair to resign after endorsement

Pueblo, Colorado - After Congresswoman Lauren Boebert was endorsed by the Colorado Republican Party, a number of state Republicans are calling for the chairman of the group to resign.

Colorado congressional candidate Richard Holtorf (r.) is calling for the chair of the state's GOP to resign after the group endorsed his rival Lauren Boebert. © Collage: IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency & USA TODAY Network

In a statement released on Tuesday, Richard Holtorf, one of Boebert's rivals in the congressional primary race for Colorado's 4th District, accused CRP Chairman Dave Williams of violating bylaws that prevent the group or any officer from endorsing a candidate in a contested primary election.

"Williams continued to abuse his office as State GOP Chair by trying to bypass all Republican delegates and voters in eastern Colorado with an endorsement concocted by his own hand," Holtorf argued.

"This is not only unethical, but possibly illegal."

Holtorf's criticism came after the CRP announced their endorsement of Boebert on Monday after she swept the competition at a recent GOP assembly, where she earned 41% of party delegates up for grabs and secured her place on election ballots.

The CRP also criticized candidate Deborah Flora for "boot licking fake journalists who only help Democrats" after she shared a post about a reporter with The Colorado Sun being ejected from the GOP assembly for her "unfair" reporting.

Officials with the Huerfano County Republican Party sent a letter directly to Williams on Tuesday, where they condemned his "blatant suppression of a free press" and accused him of credentialing delegates long before the GOP assembly took place, which created an opportunity for "fraud and election abuse" to occur.

"This body now calls on Chairman Williams to immediately resign his position," the letter stated.