Lauren Boebert's son still without lawyer as judge sets trial date

Rifle, Colorado - Tyler Boebert, the son of Congresswoman Lauren Boebert , is still struggling to find legal representation as he faces serious criminal charges.

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert's son Tyler (l.) is struggling to find an attorney as he faces numerous felony charges as his mother runs for re-election. © Collage: Rifle Police Department & IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to Westword, the eldest Boebert son appeared at Colorado's Garfield County Courthouse on Thursday, where he pleaded to Judicial District Judge John Neiley that he is doing everything he can to find representation.

"I have now sent... um, I can't remember what... like, the document to sign up for a public defender," Tyler claimed, adding, "I haven't gotten a message back."

He went on to claim he was also speaking with a lawyer, bringing him closer to "working things out," and asked the judge to postpone the court date so he could "get that figured out."

Judge Neiley expressed frustration that he hadn't turned in the application "a little sooner" but said, "It sounds like we're making some progress," and granted the request.

Tyler is currently facing criminal charges in relation to a string of crimes he allegedly committed with a group of friends, which included vehicle trespass and identity thefts.