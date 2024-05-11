Lauren Boebert's son still without lawyer as judge sets trial date
Rifle, Colorado - Tyler Boebert, the son of Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, is still struggling to find legal representation as he faces serious criminal charges.
According to Westword, the eldest Boebert son appeared at Colorado's Garfield County Courthouse on Thursday, where he pleaded to Judicial District Judge John Neiley that he is doing everything he can to find representation.
"I have now sent... um, I can't remember what... like, the document to sign up for a public defender," Tyler claimed, adding, "I haven't gotten a message back."
He went on to claim he was also speaking with a lawyer, bringing him closer to "working things out," and asked the judge to postpone the court date so he could "get that figured out."
Judge Neiley expressed frustration that he hadn't turned in the application "a little sooner" but said, "It sounds like we're making some progress," and granted the request.
Tyler is currently facing criminal charges in relation to a string of crimes he allegedly committed with a group of friends, which included vehicle trespass and identity thefts.
Is Lauren Boebert helping her son Tyler amid legal trouble?
Last month, during his first court appearance, he told the judge he was having issues finding an attorney within his price range.
It's unclear if his mother, who is running for re-election, is at all helping her son through his troubles, but it appears she has left him to fend for himself.
Judge Neiley set a new trial date for June 13.
Cover photo: Collage: Rifle Police Department & IMAGO / ZUMA Wire