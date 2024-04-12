Lauren Boebert's son claims he can't afford lawyer to fight felony charges
Rifle, Colorado - Tyler Boebert, the son of Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, says he is having trouble finding an attorney in his price range as he faces serious criminal charges.
According to Westword, Tyler (19) appeared alone in court before 9th Judicial District Judge John F. Neiley on Thursday, dressed to impress in an all-black suit that the outlet described as "extra spiffy."
While he was able to afford the nice duds, Tyler told the judge he was having issues finding affordable representation.
"We are working to hire an attorney, but it's just been kind of hard with the prices," he explained.
"Worst-case scenario, if we can't get something figured out with the lawyer, then we're going to apply for a public defender or whatever works best for me."
Tyler is currently facing criminal charges in relation to a string of crimes he allegedly committed with a group of friends, all of whom are minors, which included vehicle trespass and identity thefts.
Judge Neiley advised Tyler that it was “a good idea” to apply for a public defender as he continues his search for a private attorney.
It's unclear whether Tyler's parents are helping him through his legal trouble or have left him out to dry. Reporter Chris Perez said he reached out to both, but Tyler's father did not respond, and Boebert's campaign declined to comment.
Has Tyler's arrest hurt Lauren Boebert's re-election effort?
Tyler's arrest came as his mother, a staunch Christian conservative who ran on a "family values" platform, runs for re-election, this time in Colorado's 4th District instead of the 3rd, which she has represented since 2021.
The Boebert family has been caught in countless scandals over the past year, including Tyler's father being arrested twice in one week back in January.
The congresswoman is still trying to shake off criticism regarding her most infamous scandal last year when she and a date were kicked out of a musical for their raucous behavior, which included vaping and groping each other during the show.
The bad press has caused Boebert to face a ton of heavy criticism, but it hasn't seemed to matter to Colorado Republicans, as she is currently positioned to win her primary race after she swept the competition at the GOP nominating assembly last week.
Tyler is scheduled to reappear in court on May 9.
Cover photo: Collage: Rifle Police Department & IMAGO / UPI Photo