Lauren Boebert's son claims he can't afford lawyer to fight felony charges

Rifle, Colorado - Tyler Boebert, the son of Congresswoman Lauren Boebert , says he is having trouble finding an attorney in his price range as he faces serious criminal charges.

On Thursday, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert's (r.) eldest son appeared in court on felony charges, but claimed he was having issues finding an affordable lawyer. © Collage: Rifle Police Department & IMAGO / UPI Photo

According to Westword, Tyler (19) appeared alone in court before 9th Judicial District Judge John F. Neiley on Thursday, dressed to impress in an all-black suit that the outlet described as "extra spiffy."

While he was able to afford the nice duds, Tyler told the judge he was having issues finding affordable representation.

"We are working to hire an attorney, but it's just been kind of hard with the prices," he explained.

"Worst-case scenario, if we can't get something figured out with the lawyer, then we're going to apply for a public defender or whatever works best for me."

Tyler is currently facing criminal charges in relation to a string of crimes he allegedly committed with a group of friends, all of whom are minors, which included vehicle trespass and identity thefts.

Judge Neiley advised Tyler that it was “a good idea” to apply for a public defender as he continues his search for a private attorney.

It's unclear whether Tyler's parents are helping him through his legal trouble or have left him out to dry. Reporter Chris Perez said he reached out to both, but Tyler's father did not respond, and Boebert's campaign declined to comment.