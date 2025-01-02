MAGA senator makes "tone-deaf" jab at reporter in New Orleans attack press conference

New Orleans, Louisiana - Senator John Kennedy , a MAGA Republican, is facing criticism after he made jabs at a reporter during a press conference about Wednesday's terror attack in New Orleans.

Senator John Kennedy has been criticized for comments during a press conference. © AFP/Christ Graythen/Getty Images

During a press conference where Kennedy took questions on Wednesday's attack, the senator made a joke criticizing what he believed to be a journalist's political opinion.

While preparing to take questions, reporters were identifying themselves in the pack so that Kennedy knew where they were. One NBC News journalist spoke up and said that they were "here on the right."

In response, Kennedy said, "That's an unusual position," making an apparent joke about NBC's supposed political stance.

"I don't get it," the journalist responded before Kennedy countered, "You wouldn't."

Kennedy, who appeared disheveled and tired in the video, was promptly criticized by Democrats, who called him "tone-deaf" and a "disgrace."