MAGA senator makes "tone-deaf" jab at reporter in New Orleans attack press conference
New Orleans, Louisiana - Senator John Kennedy, a MAGA Republican, is facing criticism after he made jabs at a reporter during a press conference about Wednesday's terror attack in New Orleans.
During a press conference where Kennedy took questions on Wednesday's attack, the senator made a joke criticizing what he believed to be a journalist's political opinion.
While preparing to take questions, reporters were identifying themselves in the pack so that Kennedy knew where they were. One NBC News journalist spoke up and said that they were "here on the right."
In response, Kennedy said, "That's an unusual position," making an apparent joke about NBC's supposed political stance.
"I don't get it," the journalist responded before Kennedy countered, "You wouldn't."
Kennedy, who appeared disheveled and tired in the video, was promptly criticized by Democrats, who called him "tone-deaf" and a "disgrace."
Senator John Kennedy criticized for inappropriate quip
"Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana is a useless piece of s**t saying all the wrong things at the wrong time for all the wrong reasons," political commentator Keith Olbermann said in a post on X. "What a tone-deaf, selfish, senile motherf****r."
Kennedy had used the press conference to push for a transparent investigation into the attack on New Orleans' iconic Bourbon Street that claimed at least 15 lives on Wednesday morning.
"The Federal Government is now in charge of this investigation," Kennedy said in a statement. "Catch these people. Catch these people and then tell the American people the truth."
"I will promise you this – when it is appropriate and this investigation is complete, you will find out what happened and who's responsible, or I will raise fresh hell," he added.
"For those people who don't believe in objective evil... All you have to do is look at what happened in our city early this morning."
Cover photo: AFP/Christ Graythen/Getty Images