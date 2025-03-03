Marco Rubio gets flustered playing defense for Trump's contentious Zelensky meeting

Washington DC - Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently got into a heated exchange when he was asked about President Donald Trump 's apparent affinity for Russian President Vladimir Putin .

During a recent interview, Secretary of State Marco Rubio (r.) grew tense as he attempted to defend President Donald Trump's (l.) disastrous Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.. © Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Evelyn Hockstein / POOL / AFP

On Sunday, Rubio sat down for an interview with ABC News.

In it, he praised the president and Vice President JD Vance for their contentious meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week – and slammed Zelensky for trying to "'Ukraine-splain on every issue."

As anchor George Stephanopoulos pressed him on the Trump administration's recent moves that appear "to placate Putin," Rubio grew tense, repeatedly arguing that the US president is only seeking to broker a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.

He insisted that Trump is "the only person on earth who has any chance whatsoever" of bringing Putin to the negotiation table.

But he went on to admit that Putin's demands might end up being "unreasonable," and it is well-known he "is not going to be an easy negotiator."

Rubio then took a shot at Trump's predecessor, former President Joe Biden, arguing that "the Biden administration berated Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israelis, put all kinds of conditions and pressure on them to try to get a ceasefire. In this particular case, we've been nice by comparison.

"I really am puzzled why anyone thinks that trying to be a peacemaker is a bad thing," Rubio said. "It's only a bad thing when it's Donald Trump trying to do it... It's absurd to me."