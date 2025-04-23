Catholic group urges Marjorie Taylor Greene censure over "bigoted" Pope Francis remarks

Washington DC - A Catholic civil rights group is urging Congress to censure Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene after she made insensitive remarks after the death of Pope Francis .

On Monday, Greene ignited a firestorm of criticism with a post on X that read: "Today, there were major shifts in global leaderships. Evil is being defeated by the hand of God."

The remark was widely read to be a response to Francis' death – among many others b, William Donohue, president of the Catholic League For Religious and Civil Rights.

In a letter to House Ethics Committee Chairman Michael Guest and ranking member Mark DeSaulnier, Donohue argued it was "obvious" who MTG was talking about.

"As Newsweek journalist Gabe Whisnant noted, the two major world leadership changes that were announced today were the death of Pope Francis and the resignation of Klaus Schwab as the head of the World Economic Forum," Donohue wrote.

"It is obvious that Greene's remark about God defeating 'evil' was aimed at the Holy Father."

He requested that "Republicans and Democrats come together" to censure MTG for her "bigoted remarks."

"If Greene, who is an ex-Catholic, wants to make reasoned criticisms of Pope Francis, she has every right to do so," Donohue added. "But no sitting member of Congress has the right to denigrate the leader of a world religion."