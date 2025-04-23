Catholic group urges Marjorie Taylor Greene censure over "bigoted" Pope Francis remarks
Washington DC - A Catholic civil rights group is urging Congress to censure Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene after she made insensitive remarks after the death of Pope Francis.
On Monday, Greene ignited a firestorm of criticism with a post on X that read: "Today, there were major shifts in global leaderships. Evil is being defeated by the hand of God."
The remark was widely read to be a response to Francis' death – among many others b, William Donohue, president of the Catholic League For Religious and Civil Rights.
In a letter to House Ethics Committee Chairman Michael Guest and ranking member Mark DeSaulnier, Donohue argued it was "obvious" who MTG was talking about.
"As Newsweek journalist Gabe Whisnant noted, the two major world leadership changes that were announced today were the death of Pope Francis and the resignation of Klaus Schwab as the head of the World Economic Forum," Donohue wrote.
"It is obvious that Greene's remark about God defeating 'evil' was aimed at the Holy Father."
He requested that "Republicans and Democrats come together" to censure MTG for her "bigoted remarks."
"If Greene, who is an ex-Catholic, wants to make reasoned criticisms of Pope Francis, she has every right to do so," Donohue added. "But no sitting member of Congress has the right to denigrate the leader of a world religion."
Marjorie Taylor Greene has a "history of slandering Catholics"
Donohue went on to accuse MTG of having "a history of slandering Catholics," and noted that he has previously feuded with the politician for making disparaging remarks about the faith.
Back in 2022, he sent a letter to heads of the Ethics Committee after Greene declared in a public interview that "Satan is controlling the [Catholic] church."
In response to his criticisms, MTG released a statement, revealing that though she was born, raised, and married in the Catholic Church, she stopped attending mass after she became a mother.
"I realized that I could not trust the Church leadership to protect my children from pedophiles, and that they harbored monsters even in their own ranks," she wrote.
She eventually converted, and became an Evangelical Protestant.
Since she was elected to congress in 2021, MTG has built a reputation as one of President Donald Trump's most loyal MAGA allies, regularly defending his most extreme policies and rhetoric.
During his tenure, Pope Francis had openly criticized Trump's policies, in particular his mass deportation efforts.
Trump repeatedly mocked and insulted Pope Francis for being critical of him, once describing the Catholic leader as a "disgrace," but the president is expected to attend the funeral on Saturday, April 26.
Cover photo: Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP