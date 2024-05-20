Jasmine Crockett keeps Marjorie Taylor Greene feud raging with "clapback" merch

Texas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett recently launched a clothing line to commemorate her recent feud with her colleague Marjorie Taylor Greene.

By Rey Harris

Washington DC - Over the weekend, Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett added more fuel to the fire in her feud with Marjorie Taylor Greene by launching a clothing line to commemorate her greatest "clapback" moments.

Texas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (r.) recently launched a clothing line to commemorate her recent feud with her colleague Marjorie Taylor Greene. © Collage: Drew ANGERER / AFP & CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Late Friday night, Crockett shared a social media post, announcing the upcoming release of her "Crockett Clapback Collection," which she says will "feature various swag that includes random things I've said." The collection comes after Crockett, along with fellow progressive Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, got into a heated exchange with Greene during a recent House hearing after the Georgia congresswoman insulted Crockett's "fake eyelashes" for seemingly no reason. Crockett's post included a photo of a man donning the first shirt of the collection, which reads "Bleach blonde bad-built butch body," an insult that she hurled back at Greene in response. Lauren Boebert Lauren Boebert grilled for fawning over how "pretty" Trump is while he sleeps The remark has since gone viral among social media users, who have shared countless memes and even created diss tracks. But some critics were quick to take notice that the photo Crockett shared – which was clearly a stock image with the shirt's text placed on it - had her last name spelled "Crockrtt." When one social media user asked, "Who's Crockrtt?" the congresswoman responded, "Order a shirt, and you will see."

Is Jasmine Crockett and MTG's feud going too far?

Representative Jasmine Crockett attending a House Committee on Oversight and Accountability hearing in Washington, DC on January 10, 2024. © IMAGO / Newscom / AdMedia While the feud and Crockett's response have become a big hit with users on the internet, some critics are not entertained or excited by the idea of elected officials turning their jobs into a public spectacle for social media. But during an interview over the weekend with CNN, Crockett argued that Greene's comment and behavior towards her is deeply rooted in racism. "I've received so many amazing compliments from MAGA America throughout my time in Congress," Crockett told host Jake Tapper sarcastically. Donald Trump Samuel Alito under fire over pro-Trump flag in latest Supreme Court scandal "A lot of times when I would go viral, instead of them trying to address the things that I laid out in a very factual way, what they would try to do is say, 'Oh, look at her hair,' or 'Look at her nails,' or 'Look at her lashes,' and they would all then associate anything I do as a form of beautification with being quote-unquote 'ghetto.'" "I am not the only woman in Congress that wears lashes, and there are women on her side of the aisle that wear lashes as well, as well as hair extensions," she continued. "But she's never felt like that was a dig that she needed to take at anyone except for me, a Black woman who sits on the committee." Since she was elected in 2020, Greene has become well-known for her penchant for conspiracy theories, staunch loyalty to Donald Trump, and her aggressive and crass approach to politics. She has regularly feuded with members from both major political parties, and has made a habit of insulting colleagues she has disagreements with.