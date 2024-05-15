Marjorie Taylor Greene trashes Mike Johnson over hush money trial visit: "pathetic!"
Washington DC - Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene ruthlessly mocked House Speaker Mike Johnson after he made a surprise appearance at Donald Trump's hush money criminal trial in New York.
On Tuesday, Greene shared a social media post that included a video of Trump speaking to reporters outside the courthouse, where Johnson is seen peering over his shoulder in the background.
"The Speaker of the House should be defunding Jack Smith instead of watching [President] Trump be persecuted by a NY corrupt DA in a politically weaponized judge's courtroom," MTG wrote in her post.
"Pathetic."
That day, Johnson visited the courthouse to support Trump as he faces 34 felony charges for allegedly falsifying business records to hide payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels to cover up an affair he has long denied.
But Greene, who still appears to be sour after her motion to vacate Johnson was voted down on the House floor last week, has now become fixated on a different case entirely.
Marjorie Taylor Greene seeks to bring down Trump's classified documents case
Trump is fighting a number of legal battles as he runs for re-election, including a case led by special counsel Jack Smith, where he faces federal charges for mishandling classified documents he took after leaving the White House.
Greene had originally argued that her issue with Johnson stemmed from him working with Democrats on providing additional aid to Ukraine, but she now claims she pushed her motion forward because he "refused to commit to defunding" Smith and his investigation.
On Tuesday, Greene also unveiled a new motion she has presented that aims to "repeal" the "appropriations" provided by the government which is funding the investigation.
"The Speaker should put my bill in legislation [so] the Senate has to pass and fight for it," she stated. "Actions speak louder than words!!!"
Cover photo: Collage: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Wire