Marjorie Taylor Greene trashes Mike Johnson over hush money trial visit: "pathetic!"

Washington DC - Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene ruthlessly mocked House Speaker Mike Johnson after he made a surprise appearance at Donald Trump 's hush money criminal trial in New York.

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (r.) recently mocked House Speaker Mike Johnson (l.) for visiting Donald Trump's hush money trial in New York City. © Collage: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

On Tuesday, Greene shared a social media post that included a video of Trump speaking to reporters outside the courthouse, where Johnson is seen peering over his shoulder in the background.

"The Speaker of the House should be defunding Jack Smith instead of watching [President] Trump be persecuted by a NY corrupt DA in a politically weaponized judge's courtroom," MTG wrote in her post.

"Pathetic."

That day, Johnson visited the courthouse to support Trump as he faces 34 felony charges for allegedly falsifying business records to hide payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels to cover up an affair he has long denied.

But Greene, who still appears to be sour after her motion to vacate Johnson was voted down on the House floor last week, has now become fixated on a different case entirely.