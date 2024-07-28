JD Vance defends Marjorie Taylor Greene's conspiracy theories: "That's fine"

Washington DC - Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has garnered an infamous reputation for being "crazy," but Donald Trump 's new running mate, JD Vance, thinks that's quite alright.

During a recent campaign event in Greene's state of Georgia, Vance told a crowd of supporters that even though Greene arguably doesn't live in the same reality as everyone else, she still deserves to have power and influence.

"I'm regularly asked by donors in Ohio whether I'd be willing to denounce MTG, Marjorie Taylor Greene, the [Congresswoman] from, if not this part of Georgia, at least close to close by," Vance argued.

"I say, 'Why? Why do you want me to denounce this person?'" he continued. "Well, she believes these crazy things. Who cares? Believing crazy things is not the mark of whether somebody should be rejected.

"Believing important truths should be the mark of whether we accept somebody, and if they believe some crazy things on the side, that's fine," he added.

"We need to be OK with non-conventional people."

Since she was elected to Congress in 2021, MTG has become one of the most vocal MAGA Republicans in the House and is well-known for her penchant for conspiracy theories.