JD Vance defends Marjorie Taylor Greene's conspiracy theories: "That's fine"
Washington DC - Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has garnered an infamous reputation for being "crazy," but Donald Trump's new running mate, JD Vance, thinks that's quite alright.
During a recent campaign event in Greene's state of Georgia, Vance told a crowd of supporters that even though Greene arguably doesn't live in the same reality as everyone else, she still deserves to have power and influence.
"I'm regularly asked by donors in Ohio whether I'd be willing to denounce MTG, Marjorie Taylor Greene, the [Congresswoman] from, if not this part of Georgia, at least close to close by," Vance argued.
"I say, 'Why? Why do you want me to denounce this person?'" he continued. "Well, she believes these crazy things. Who cares? Believing crazy things is not the mark of whether somebody should be rejected.
"Believing important truths should be the mark of whether we accept somebody, and if they believe some crazy things on the side, that's fine," he added.
"We need to be OK with non-conventional people."
Since she was elected to Congress in 2021, MTG has become one of the most vocal MAGA Republicans in the House and is well-known for her penchant for conspiracy theories.
Marjorie Taylor Greene has repeatedly pushed conspiracy theories
She has publicly accused Democrats of murder and pedophilia, previously subscribed to the QAnon conspiracy theory, regularly pushes apocalyptic prophecies, and famously claimed that "Jewish space lasers" were used to cause wildfires in California.
Earlier this month, Trump surprised the party by announcing Vance as his running mate, despite the fact that the Ohio Senator was once a very outspoken critic of his.
In an interview following the news that Vance had been chosen as VP, Greene said she was "very excited" and revealed that she was the one who "vetted" him for the position.
