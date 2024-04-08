MTG doubles down, claims earthquake and eclipse are "signs" from God
Washington DC - Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is refusing to back down after she was heavily criticized for calling on Americans to "repent" after an earthquake unexpectedly struck the East Coast.
On Sunday, MTG clapped back at everyone who "mocked and scoffed" at her grim apocalyptic prophecy – and did a bit of Bible-thumping to back it up.
She began by noting that Jesus shared a similar sentiment in Luke 21:11, telling his disciples that one day "fearful events and great signs" would come from heaven in the form of natural disasters.
"Yes, eclipses are predictable and earthquakes happen, and we know when comets are passing by," Greene explained.
"However, God created all of these things and uses them to be signs for those of us who believe."
Last week, the Georgia representative argued in a social media post that God was sending America "strong signs," adding that the quake and Monday's solar eclipse are just the first of "many more things to come."
Her take quickly received strong backlash, with critics calling her out for her lack of basic scientific knowledge and allegedly using religion to fearmonger.
The post was also hit with an X community note, which pointed out that the eclipse was "predicted hundreds of years ago" and that earthquakes occur regularly and naturally.
Marjorie Taylor Greene's boyfriend defends her stance
Greene's boyfriend Brian Glenn shared a video defending her take and then went even further.
Glenn warned of potential "fallout" from the Monday eclipse and the earthquake.
He also predicted that there would soon be a resurgence of dormant locusts "who will all of a sudden attack mankind."
Much like MTG, Glenn is a staunch and outspoken MAGA conservative who regularly uses his influence to push forward conspiracy theories, election denialism, and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric.
In an X post, Glenn doubled down by adding that he is "praying" for those mocking him, noting how it "saddens" him that "a lot of good people will be going straight to hell."
