Marjorie Taylor Greene makes wild "space lasers" proposal for southern border

Washington DC - Far-right Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced an amendment to a funding bill for Israel that proposes the deployment of "space laser technology" at the US-Mexico border.

Marjorie Taylor Greene recently shared an amendment that seeks to deploy "space lasers", similar to those used by Israel, at the southern border of the US. © Collage: IMAGO / Newscom World & ZUMA Wire

Late Wednesday night, Greene shared a social media post announcing the amendment she seeks to be applied to the House bill that will be voted on this week.

She explained her idea was inspired by Israel, which has "some of the best unmanned defense systems in the world."

"America needs to take our national security seriously and deserves the same type of defense for our border that Israel has and proudly uses," she wrote.

The proposal immediately brought back memories of a since-deleted 2018 Facebook post in which Greene rambled about the Rothschilds, a wealthy Jewish family that has been the target of antisemitic tropes for years, deployed "space lasers" that were used to spark wildfires in California.

While her comments were universally panned for being overtly antisemitic, MTG has repeatedly joked about it over the years. She even dedicated an entire chapter of her memoir to dispel the notion.

But when her comments were brought up during a brief interview with a BBC journalist last month, MTG lost it, responding: "Really, why don't you f*** off? How about that?"