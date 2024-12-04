Laura Loomer calls out Marjorie Taylor Greene for seeking Trump pardon
Palm Beach, Florida - Far-right activist Laura Loomer has called out Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene after the politician suggested Donald Trump should pardon her and other Republican lawmakers.
Ever since President Joe Biden issued a sweeping pardon for his son Hunter last week – despite having repeatedly vowed not to do so – Greene has been raging on social media.
On Tuesday, she kept things going by sharing a post suggesting that "If Democrats are going to play the pardon game, then we should do the same thing.
"Trump can just blanket pardon all of us, too," she added.
Her post got the attention of Loomer, who commented, "JUST IN: MTG admits she has done something that would make her need a pardon."
While MTG and Loomer were once close MAGA friends, the two have been deep in a feud in recent years.
They regularly clashed throughout the 2024 presidential race, calling each other names and questioning who was more loyal and subservient to Trump.
Does Marjorie Taylor Greene need a pardon?
It's unclear what pardonable offense Loomer was referring to, as she has accused Greene of multiple illegal acts in the past, such as insider trading.
Some users noted in the comments that Loomer may be referring to allegations that Greene and other lawmakers begged Trump for "a blanket pardon" as he was leaving the presidency in 2021, as they were being investigated in relation to the January 6 Capitol riots.
The vast majority of the comments were critical of Loomer, as users argued that Greene was suggesting that Trump do a preemptive mass pardon to help protect his MAGA allies from any future legal woes.
