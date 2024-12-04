Laura Loomer calls out Marjorie Taylor Greene for seeking Trump pardon

Palm Beach, Florida - Far-right activist Laura Loomer has called out Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene after the politician suggested Donald Trump should pardon her and other Republican lawmakers.

Far-right influencer Laura Loomer recently accused Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of admitting that she needs Donald Trump to pardon her. © Collage: Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & TAG24 NEWS / Rey Harris

Ever since President Joe Biden issued a sweeping pardon for his son Hunter last week – despite having repeatedly vowed not to do so – Greene has been raging on social media.

On Tuesday, she kept things going by sharing a post suggesting that "If Democrats are going to play the pardon game, then we should do the same thing.

"Trump can just blanket pardon all of us, too," she added.

Her post got the attention of Loomer, who commented, "JUST IN: MTG admits she has done something that would make her need a pardon."

While MTG and Loomer were once close MAGA friends, the two have been deep in a feud in recent years.

They regularly clashed throughout the 2024 presidential race, calling each other names and questioning who was more loyal and subservient to Trump.