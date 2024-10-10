Marjorie Taylor Greene fans slam Laura Loomer for calling her a "white trash embarrassment to MAGA"
Palm Beach, Florida - Far-right activist Laura Loomer recently attempted to reignite her feud with fellow MAGA Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, and it didn't go well for her.
On Sunday, Loomer shared a video on X of Greene arguing during a House hearing that "people do not affect climate change."
"You're going to tell me that back in the Ice Age – how much tax did people pay?" MTG said in the clip.
"And how many changes did the government make to melt the ice?"
Loomer appeared unfazed by Greene's bizarre and misinformed rhetoric and instead took the opportunity to insult her intelligence, asking, "Is there anyone dumber in Congress?"
"Like I said, I can't see how anyone with common sense takes this woman seriously," Loomer wrote. "She's a White trash embarrassment to MAGA. Absolute harpy."
In a follow-up post, Loomer argued that MTG should be "condemned for her nonstop lies and smears about [Donald Trump's] most loyal supporters," adding, "I truly hate her."
Laura Loomer says she "truly hates" Marjorie Taylor Greene
Back in September, Loomer made headlines when she was spotted traveling with Trump and his campaign. As her far-right conspiracies were put on a larger platform, Loomer doubled down by sharing a racist post about the former president's Democratic challenger, Kamala Harris.
Greene, who was previously close friends with Loomer, called her out for her "extremely racist" post, which she said made Trump look bad.
The two have been feuding ever since, which has MAGA fans torn, as both figures are very similar in their aggressive styles, penchant for conspiracy theories, and extreme rhetoric.
Tons of social media users came to MTG's defense in Loomer's recent post, calling her hatred "petty" and a "bad look for MAGA" and suggesting she is "jealous" of MTG.
One user suggested, "Maybe when we defeat the communists, you girls can have your cat fight," while another asked, "Laura can you spend that energy on AOC or FEMA please. Asking for HELENA victims."
One fan argued that they believe Greene was making "logical" arguments in the clip and said they were unfollowing Loomer because "to insult [Marjorie] this way is absurd."
Cover photo: Collage: TAG24 NEWS / Rey Harris & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP