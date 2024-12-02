Marjorie Taylor Greene has online meltdown over Hunter Biden pardon
Washington DC - Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was left fuming by President Joe Biden's decision to issue a full pardon for his son Hunter.
On Sunday evening, the MAGA representative shared a scathing post on X, describing the pardon as an "admission that Hunter is a criminal."
"Biden tried to throw President [Donald Trump's] sons in jail, but he lets his son off free even though he’s a convict. His FBI and DOJ raided Barron’s bedroom and Melania’s closet at Mar-a-Lago. Joe Biden is a liar and a hypocrite, all the way to the end."
Earlier that day, Biden issued a statement announcing the pardon, in which he described the two criminal cases related to tax evasion and the purchase of a firearm against his son as "a miscarriage of justice."
Greene continued sharing seething posts well into Monday morning. In one lengthy post, she claimed President Biden was pardoning his son for "11 years of all kinds of crimes," and railed about a bigger conspiracy at play.
"But the bigger crimes are all the people in the FBI, DOJ, State Department, CIA, and other agencies that all knew about the Biden family corrupt business and crimes yet stayed quiet, provided cover, lied about it all," Greene wrote.
"They all abused their power in order to create the illusion that Trump, not Biden, was the criminal," she added.
Social media calls out Marjorie Taylor Greene
Since she was first elected to represent Georgia's 14 District in Congress, Greene has built a reputation has Trump's staunchest and most outspoken ally in the House.
She has also repeatedly tried to have President Biden impeached over her unfounded claims of alleged financial crimes, and has demanded the prosecution of Hunter, even going as far as showing nude photos of him on the House floor during a hearing in July 2023.
The comments section of her posts regarding the pardon have been hit with heavy criticism from users calling her a "hypocrite" for attacking Biden for something Trump has done, as he too used his presidential powers to pardon allies at the end of his first term.
These included Charles Kushner, the father of Trump's son-in-law, Jared. The real estate developer was pardoned in 2020 after he was sentenced to two years in prison for defrauding the IRS and paying $25,000 to a sex worker to seduce his own brother-in-law for blackmailing purposes.
Other users also pointed out that MTG and fellow MAGA devotee, ex-Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, reportedly begged Trump's administration for a pardon following the January 6 Capitol riots.
Cover photo: Collage: SAUL LOEB & Drew ANGERER / AFP