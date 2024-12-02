Marjorie Taylor Greene has online meltdown over Hunter Biden pardon

Washington DC - Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was left fuming by President Joe Biden 's decision to issue a full pardon for his son Hunter.

On Sunday evening, the MAGA representative shared a scathing post on X, describing the pardon as an "admission that Hunter is a criminal."

"Biden tried to throw President [Donald Trump's] sons in jail, but he lets his son off free even though he’s a convict. His FBI and DOJ raided Barron’s bedroom and Melania’s closet at Mar-a-Lago. Joe Biden is a liar and a hypocrite, all the way to the end."

Earlier that day, Biden issued a statement announcing the pardon, in which he described the two criminal cases related to tax evasion and the purchase of a firearm against his son as "a miscarriage of justice."

Greene continued sharing seething posts well into Monday morning. In one lengthy post, she claimed President Biden was pardoning his son for "11 years of all kinds of crimes," and railed about a bigger conspiracy at play.

"But the bigger crimes are all the people in the FBI, DOJ, State Department, CIA, and other agencies that all knew about the Biden family corrupt business and crimes yet stayed quiet, provided cover, lied about it all," Greene wrote.

"They all abused their power in order to create the illusion that Trump, not Biden, was the criminal," she added.