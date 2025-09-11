Man hit with prison time for repeatedly threatening to kill Marjorie Taylor Greene

Chattanooga, Tennessee - A man was recently sentenced to prison time after he left several voicemails threatening to kill Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene .

According to the Chattanooga Times Free Press, District Judge Curtis Collier sentenced Garry Lebron Hayes (45) to the maximum of two years in prison on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to transmitting a communication containing a threat in interstate commerce.



During the trial, East Ridge Police Detective Robert Wade testified that in 2024, Hayes called Greene several times from his mother's home in Chattanooga, Tennessee, leaving her angry voicemails that were played for the court.

In the expletive-filled messages, Hayes threatened to beat up and kill Greene in front of her children and husband, and called her names, including a "trifling white nationalist."

Hayes also allegedly called South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, leaving a message in which he threatened to slit his throat, called him a homophobic slur, and accused him of having sexual relations with President Donald Trump.

Upon delivering his ruling, Judge Collier said the punishment needed to "send a signal to all the other Garry Lebron Hayes" in America that this behavior is unacceptable.

