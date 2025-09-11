Man hit with prison time for repeatedly threatening to kill Marjorie Taylor Greene
Chattanooga, Tennessee - A man was recently sentenced to prison time after he left several voicemails threatening to kill Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.
According to the Chattanooga Times Free Press, District Judge Curtis Collier sentenced Garry Lebron Hayes (45) to the maximum of two years in prison on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to transmitting a communication containing a threat in interstate commerce.
During the trial, East Ridge Police Detective Robert Wade testified that in 2024, Hayes called Greene several times from his mother's home in Chattanooga, Tennessee, leaving her angry voicemails that were played for the court.
In the expletive-filled messages, Hayes threatened to beat up and kill Greene in front of her children and husband, and called her names, including a "trifling white nationalist."
Hayes also allegedly called South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, leaving a message in which he threatened to slit his throat, called him a homophobic slur, and accused him of having sexual relations with President Donald Trump.
Upon delivering his ruling, Judge Collier said the punishment needed to "send a signal to all the other Garry Lebron Hayes" in America that this behavior is unacceptable.
The alarming rise of political violence in the US
Since she was elected to congress in 2021, Greene has built a reputation for her penchant for conspiracy theories, rhetoric criticized as racist and antisemitic, and staunch allegiance to Trump.
Judge Collier noted during the trial that she is considered "one of the most inflammatory politicians" in America today.
This isn't the first time Greene has faced death threats. Last year, a Georgia man was arrested for telling her staff that he planned to "murder" the politician and her family, and in July, a former employee for the broadcast outlet Voice of America was arrested for making similar threats.
The same day as Hayes' sentencing, far-right political commentator Charlie Kirk was shot and killed while doing an event in Utah by a suspect who remains at large.
Kirk's murder has set off a firestorm in US politics, with Republicans and Democrats pointing fingers at each other, blaming one another's rhetoric for the rise in political violence.
Cover photo: WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP