Marjorie Taylor Green doubles down on attempt to oust Speaker Mike Johnson despite pushback

Washington DC - Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is aggressively defending a motion she recently filed to vacate House Speaker Mike Johnson, even as her Republican colleagues express doubts about her timing.

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene recently doubled down on her effort to vacate Speaker Mike Johnson, but her colleagues are not on board. © Collage: ALEX WONG & Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Sunday, MTG sat down for an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, who pressed the Georgia Republican about how members of her own party have been "attacking" her for the "wrecking ball" move.

"Republicans are fed up with it," Green argued. "Republican voters want fighters in the House of Representatives to fight like President [Donald Trump], and that is exactly what I'm doing."

Last Friday, moments before the House voted on a $1.2 trillion federal spending package, Greene submitted her motion, arguing the bill is "a Democrat wish list that continues the border invasion, funds the weaponized government, and breaks our own conference rules."

As House Republicans hold a very slim majority, and with multiple members expected to step down in coming weeks, her move has been criticized for being poorly timed, and none of her colleagues have signed on to her motion.

When Bartiromo asked Greene about the thinning majority, she insisted that she wasn't at all to blame.

"Those people stepping down early and leaving, are the ones leaving us at risk of the Democrats controlling the majority, not me," she explained.

"I will force change," she added. "I’m not bringing chaos. I’m forcing change."