Marjorie Taylor Greene slams young workers amid H-1B visa debate: "Put down the selfie light"
Washington DC - Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has shared her thoughts as a debate broke out on social media regarding US companies hiring foreign workers over Americans.
In recent days, Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy – the two businessmen Donald Trump appointed to lead his newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) – have been getting flack from MAGA for defending H-1B visas, which allow US employers to hire foreign workers for specialty jobs.
Ramaswamy has faced the most heat, as he argued that American workers weren't being hired because of a culture of "mediocrity."
Greene shared a lengthy post in response on Friday, arguing the US must make "hard and necessary changes" to educate and build a more "knowledgeable, highly skilled, [and] talented" workforce.
She went on to parrot Ramaswamy's points that the problem is how Americans live, bemoaning young people who are pursuing "useless" college degrees, chasing "unrealistic dreams," and spending too much time trying to be influencers.
"Put down the selfie light, and go apply for a job and replace the H1-B visa holders and all the other skilled labor jobs that foreign workers are taking, and American companies are desperately trying to hire," Greene wrote.
"It's called building a career, you work your way up," she added.
Marjorie Taylor Greene faces criticism over labor comments
Similar to Musk and Ramaswamy, Greene was met with backlash from many X users, who criticized her post as "out of touch" and insulting to average Americans.
Some even demanded that the three MAGA leaders get behind ending H-1B visas, as that would be the "America first" thing to do.
The X account US Tech Workers noted that there is "clear evidence that companies are using H-1B visas not to supplement, but to replace qualified American workers with cheaper foreign labor."
The account added that Greene "fails to acknowledge these harsh realities and perpetuates a dangerous misunderstanding of how the H-1B visa program is being exploited, leaving many workers feeling betrayed and powerless."
