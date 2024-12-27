Marjorie Taylor Greene slams young workers amid H-1B visa debate: "Put down the selfie light"

Washington DC - Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has shared her thoughts as a debate broke out on social media regarding US companies hiring foreign workers over Americans.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is facing backlash after she shared her thoughts regarding a heated debate about H-1B visas on social media. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

In recent days, Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy – the two businessmen Donald Trump appointed to lead his newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) – have been getting flack from MAGA for defending H-1B visas, which allow US employers to hire foreign workers for specialty jobs.

Ramaswamy has faced the most heat, as he argued that American workers weren't being hired because of a culture of "mediocrity."

Greene shared a lengthy post in response on Friday, arguing the US must make "hard and necessary changes" to educate and build a more "knowledgeable, highly skilled, [and] talented" workforce.

She went on to parrot Ramaswamy's points that the problem is how Americans live, bemoaning young people who are pursuing "useless" college degrees, chasing "unrealistic dreams," and spending too much time trying to be influencers.

"Put down the selfie light, and go apply for a job and replace the H1-B visa holders and all the other skilled labor jobs that foreign workers are taking, and American companies are desperately trying to hire," Greene wrote.

"It's called building a career, you work your way up," she added.