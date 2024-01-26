Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for "national divorce" amid border crisis battle

Washington DC - Far-right Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is once again calling for a "national divorce" between red and blue states as debates on how to handle the border crisis rage on.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is again calling for a "national divorce" as red and blue states continue to disagree on how to handle the border crisis. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday, Greene shared a post on X which included a list of US states that have decided to support Texas in their dispute over border control measures with the federal government.

"When I said we need a National Divorce, this is exactly what I'm talking about, and a serious example as to why," Greene wrote.

Her comments come after the White House urged US senators Thursday to reach a deal linking vital Ukraine aid to border security after reports that former president Donald Trump, who is seeking reelection, was trying to torpedo an agreement.



Last February, MTG laid out what a "national divorce" would look like, describing it as "a legal agreement to separate our ideological and political disagreements by states while maintaining our legal union."



Essentially, it is a means for far-right Republicans to get extreme, conservative policies implemented in red states without having to go through the democratic process.