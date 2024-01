White House urges Ukraine aid deal as Donald Trump leads opposition

Washington DC - The White House urged US senators Thursday to reach a deal linking vital Ukraine aid to border security after reports that former president Donald Trump , who is seeking reelection, was trying to torpedo an agreement.

Donald Trump (l) has reportedly attempted to torpedo a bipartisan agreement involving Ukraine aid and border security. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP & Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

US media reported that Trump had been urging Republicans to oppose the deal, partly to deny Democratic President Joe Biden a political win ahead of November's vote.

A deal between Republicans and Democrats in the Senate tying military assistance for Kyiv with money to counter immigration at the Mexican border had seemed on the cards just days ago.

Money for US aid to Ukraine has run out due to the lack of an agreement in Congress, leaving the key US ally short of ammunition as it tries to fight off Russia's invasion.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton said Biden's administration had been working in "good faith" with Republicans to reach a deal, including a meeting with the president last week.

"We're going to continue to work on that in good faith, and we hope that Republicans will remain at the table so we can do that," she told reporters aboard Air Force One.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Russia was "watching closely" to see whether Washington would continue to deliver support for Ukraine.