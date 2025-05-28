Marjorie Taylor Greene claims "first DOGE cuts bill" is on the way

Washington DC - MAGA Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has announced that a bill from President Donald Trump 's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) may soon make its way to the House floor.

On Wednesday morning, Greene claimed in an X post that she was told "the first DOGE cuts bill" will be presented next Monday, which will include cuts to foreign aid, National Public Radio (NPR), and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB).

MTG, who serves as the head of a DOGE congressional subcommittee, went on to say that she hasn't seen the bill and is "just passing on what they told me."

"Personally, I want to pass DOGE cuts every single week until the bloated out of control government is reigned back in," Greene wrote, noting the country "may be past the point of return" with its national debt.

"We should be aggressively attacking our debt and aggressively cutting all waste, fraud, and abuse and unnecessary programs," she added. "Our future literally is in peril."

Greene's remarks come as President Trump has been struggling to pass his controversial "big, beautiful bill," which will boost the incomes of the wealthiest 10% while slashing billions of dollars for health care and food stamps.