Democrats clap back after Marjorie Taylor Greene pushes effort to censure Rashida Tlaib
Washington DC - Far-right Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is pushing forward her effort to censure Rashida Tlaib, which has sparked a battle with Democrats who are retaliating with a resolution of their own.
On Thursday, MTG took to the House floor to introduce her resolution to have Tlaib expelled for participating in what the Georgia congresswoman described as an "insurrection."
"Tlaib led a pro-Hamas insurrection into the Capitol complex, has repeatedly displayed her anti-Semitic beliefs, and shown her hatred for Israel," Greene shared on social media. "She must be held accountable and censured."
Greene has been calling for Tlaib to face punishment ever since an October 18th demonstration at the Capitol where at least a hundred anti-war protesters occupied the Cannon House Office building to call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza conflict.
The protest, which resulted in several arrests, was organized by Jewish Voice for Peace. While Tlaib gave a speech outside the building as a guest speaker, she has no leadership role with the organization and was not seen inside the Cannon building during the demonstration.
Nonetheless, MTG has blamed Tlaib specifically and gone to wild lengths to draw parallels with the incident and the January 6 Capitol riots.
Tlaib released a statement in response to Greene's resolution, describing it as "unhinged" and "deeply Islamophobic," adding that she will continue to "stand in solidarity with Jewish peace advocates."
"I will continue to call for ceasefire, for the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid, for the release of hostages and those arbitrarily detained, and for every American to be brought home," Tlaib added.
Democrats clap back with resolution to censure Marjorie Taylor Greene
The same day Greene brought forth her resolution, Democratic Rep. Becca Balint of Vermont made moves to push forward her own resolution to censure Greene, which was first introduced back in July.
The resolution outlines Greene's many allegedly offensive and inappropriate actions taken while in office, including an incident in July where she showed pornographic images of President Joe Biden's son while on the House floor.
"This woman, Marjorie Taylor Greene – it seems to be her only purpose is to sic Americans after other Americans, to fend more hatred, to fan more dissension and fearmongering," Balint told The Hill. "We have got to have a bottom here."
As the House is currently on break until next Wednesday, a vote on both resolutions could come as soon as the end of next week.
Cover photo: Collage: Andrew Harnik & SAUL LOEB/POOL/AFP