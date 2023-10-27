Democrats clap back after Marjorie Taylor Greene pushes effort to censure Rashida Tlaib

Washington DC - Far-right Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is pushing forward her effort to censure Rashida Tlaib, which has sparked a battle with Democrats who are retaliating with a resolution of their own.

After Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced a resolution to censure Representative Rashida Tlaib, Democrats responded with a resolution to censure Greene right back. © Collage: Andrew Harnik & SAUL LOEB/POOL/AFP

On Thursday, MTG took to the House floor to introduce her resolution to have Tlaib expelled for participating in what the Georgia congresswoman described as an "insurrection."

"Tlaib led a pro-Hamas insurrection into the Capitol complex, has repeatedly displayed her anti-Semitic beliefs, and shown her hatred for Israel," Greene shared on social media. "She must be held accountable and censured."

Greene has been calling for Tlaib to face punishment ever since an October 18th demonstration at the Capitol where at least a hundred anti-war protesters occupied the Cannon House Office building to call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza conflict.

The protest, which resulted in several arrests, was organized by Jewish Voice for Peace. While Tlaib gave a speech outside the building as a guest speaker, she has no leadership role with the organization and was not seen inside the Cannon building during the demonstration.

Nonetheless, MTG has blamed Tlaib specifically and gone to wild lengths to draw parallels with the incident and the January 6 Capitol riots.

Tlaib released a statement in response to Greene's resolution, describing it as "unhinged" and "deeply Islamophobic," adding that she will continue to "stand in solidarity with Jewish peace advocates."

"I will continue to call for ceasefire, for the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid, for the release of hostages and those arbitrarily detained, and for every American to be brought home," Tlaib added.