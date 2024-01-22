Marjorie Taylor Greene says Republicans are "so desperate" amid bid to oust Johnson
Washington DC - Far-right Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has insisted that Mike Johnson's days as House Speaker are numbered and claimed he is only in the position because Republicans are "so desperate."
MTG recently told Politico that she believes Johnson will soon be voted out, much like the previous speaker, Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted last October.
"I don't think he's safe right now," Greene explained, adding, "The only reason he's speaker is because our conference is so desperate."
Her comments come after the Georgia congresswoman threatened to file a "motion to vacate" and force a vote that could oust Johnson if funding for Ukraine is included in an upcoming spending deal.
In response, Johnson claimed he and Greene spoke "at great lengths" about the issue and noted that he was not concerned about threats to his job.
The Louisiana congressman was elected speaker in October after House Republicans failed three times to agree on a replacement for McCarthy.
Greene has made a habit of bumping heads with her Republican colleagues. Last year, she got into a verbal confrontation with fellow MAGA Rep. Lauren Boebert that reportedly almost ended in a fist fight, and in December, she claimed Rep. Rich McCormick got "physically aggressive" with her during a dispute.
Prior to threatening to oust Johnson, Greene publicly said doing so would be "pretty stupid" because what happened to McCarthy "has thrown our conference into utter chaos."
