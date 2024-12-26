Marjorie Taylor Greene demands death penalty for NYC migrant who set woman on fire: "Finish him!"

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is calling for the execution of an immigrant man who allegedly set fire to a woman while aboard a New York City subway.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently called for an immigrant to be executed after he allegedly set a woman on fire in New York City. © Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a recent post on X, the Georgia representative called for the death of Sebastian Zapeta (33), a reportedly undocumented Guatemalan national who was in the US.

"Death penalty, don't waste money on a lengthy trial. Convict him and finish him. What he did is so incredibly evil," Greene wrote.

"I can't watch the video anymore. And how it seems like no one tried to save her is beyond me. Maybe they did, but it doesn't seem like it," she added.

Zapeta is facing murder and arson charges after he set a sleeping woman on fire on Sunday while aboard an F train that was stopped at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue Station in Brooklyn.

He reportedly told police that he "drinks a lot of liquor," and couldn't recall the incident.

The story, which has gained national attention for its shocking nature, has become a talking point for MAGA Republicans such as Greene who have long demanded the border to be closed and for immigrants to be sent back to their country of origin.

Critics on the right have used this and similar stories to argue that many immigrants are violent criminals who do not belong in the country.