Marjorie Taylor Greene explodes at British journalist: "Why don't you f*** off?"
Palm Beach, Florida - Far-right Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene went off on a British journalist during an interview Tuesday after she was grilled about her penchant for conspiracy theories.
The Georgia representative was celebrating Donald Trump's big Super Tuesday win at the former president's Mar-a-Lago estate when she agreed to an interview with former BBC journalist Emily Maitlis.
Their conversation started well enough, as MTG explained how she and others have been "encouraging" candidate Nikki Haley to drop out of the race and support Trump as the GOP nominee.
They also spoke on Trump's list of possible vice president choices. When asked if she would be his running mate, Greene said she will support Trump "any way he'd ask me."
But things took a turn for the worse when Maitlis asked why "so many people who support Donald Trump love conspiracy theories, including yourself."
MTG clapped back with an "I-know-you-are-but-what-am-I" defense by accusing Maitlis of being the conspiracy theorist.
"The left and the media spread more conspiracy theories," she argued. "We like the truth, we like supporting our Constitution, our freedoms, and America First."
Maitlis prodded harder, asking Greene about her infamous "Jewish space lasers" remarks.
"Why don't you go talk about Jewish space lasers, and really, why don't you f*** off? How about that?" MTG raged, before storming off.
Marjorie Taylor Greene and Jewish space lasers
Greene, who was sworn into office a few days before the January 6 Capitol riots, has become well-known for repeatedly sharing falsehoods and conspiracy theories during her brief tenure in politics.
During the interview on Tuesday night, Maitlis had referenced a Facebook post that Greene shared and quickly deleted in 2018, in which she rambled about how the Rothschilds – a wealthy Jewish family that has been the target of antisemitic tropes for years – may have deployed "space lasers" used to spark wildfires in California.
In her memoir, MTG dedicated an entire chapter to dispelling the notion that she is antisemitic, arguing, "There is not an antisemitic bone in my body. My Savior is a Jewish carpenter who died on the cross for my sins, and I have no antisemitic sentiments whatsoever."
Cover photo: IMAGO / Newscom World