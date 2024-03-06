Marjorie Taylor Greene explodes at British journalist: "Why don't you f*** off?"

Palm Beach, Florida - Far-right Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene went off on a British journalist during an interview Tuesday after she was grilled about her penchant for conspiracy theories.

The Georgia representative was celebrating Donald Trump's big Super Tuesday win at the former president's Mar-a-Lago estate when she agreed to an interview with former BBC journalist Emily Maitlis.



Their conversation started well enough, as MTG explained how she and others have been "encouraging" candidate Nikki Haley to drop out of the race and support Trump as the GOP nominee.

They also spoke on Trump's list of possible vice president choices. When asked if she would be his running mate, Greene said she will support Trump "any way he'd ask me."

But things took a turn for the worse when Maitlis asked why "so many people who support Donald Trump love conspiracy theories, including yourself."

MTG clapped back with an "I-know-you-are-but-what-am-I" defense by accusing Maitlis of being the conspiracy theorist.

"The left and the media spread more conspiracy theories," she argued. "We like the truth, we like supporting our Constitution, our freedoms, and America First."

Maitlis prodded harder, asking Greene about her infamous "Jewish space lasers" remarks.

"Why don't you go talk about Jewish space lasers, and really, why don't you f*** off? How about that?" MTG raged, before storming off.