Marjorie Taylor Greene expresses remorse over Jasmine Crockett feud: "I'm human!"

In a recent interview, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene admitted that she regretted getting into a public feud with her colleague Jasmine Crockett.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin - Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has expressed regret over a recent feud she had with some of her House colleagues.

On Wednesday, during day 3 of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, MTG sat down for an interview with comedian Russell Brand, who asked the representative if she has ever said anything during her time in politics that made her think, "I shouldn’t have said that actually, that was a bit too intense."

Greene surprisingly responded, "Yeah, of course," and brought up a tense exchange she had with Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett on the House floor back in May, which got heated after MTG insulted her colleague's eyelashes.

"No one saw the 45 minutes leading up to that," she explained.

"People only saw those clips... where we're just saying outright nasty things to each other... And that’s usually the tough part, right, is understanding why are they yelling at each other?" she continued.

"Why did MTG just break and say things like this to people?"

Marjorie Taylor Greene shares the one thing that makes her lose her patience

Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene speaking at a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 9, 2024.
Since she was elected to represent Georgia's 4th district back in 2021, MTG has garnered quite a reputation for her aggressive approach to politics, penchant for sharing conspiracy theories, and staunch loyalty to Donald Trump.

Greene, who has been dubbed "MAGA's MVP," admitted in the interview that she usually gets triggered when people insult her, or Trump.

"I'm listening to them call Donald Trump 'our orange messiah,' or I'm listening to them personally attack me, or they’re holding up my tweets or social media posts on X, and they're reframing my words and lying about what I said," Greene shared.

"And I’m having to sit there and take it and take it and take it."

"And yes, in those moments I have lost my patience and just charged the hill and said things maybe in a way, I shouldn’t have," she added. "But you know, I'm human, I'm not without mistakes."

