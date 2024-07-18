Marjorie Taylor Greene expresses remorse over Jasmine Crockett feud: "I'm human!"

Milwaukee, Wisconsin - Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has expressed regret over a recent feud she had with some of her House colleagues.

In a recent interview, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (pictured) admitted that she regretted getting into a public feud with her colleague Jasmine Crockett. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

On Wednesday, during day 3 of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, MTG sat down for an interview with comedian Russell Brand, who asked the representative if she has ever said anything during her time in politics that made her think, "I shouldn’t have said that actually, that was a bit too intense."

Greene surprisingly responded, "Yeah, of course," and brought up a tense exchange she had with Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett on the House floor back in May, which got heated after MTG insulted her colleague's eyelashes.

"No one saw the 45 minutes leading up to that," she explained.

"People only saw those clips... where we're just saying outright nasty things to each other... And that’s usually the tough part, right, is understanding why are they yelling at each other?" she continued.

"Why did MTG just break and say things like this to people?"