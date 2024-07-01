Marjorie Taylor Greene fiercely defends Steve Bannon as he reports to prison
Danbury, Connecticut - Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene joined Donald Trump's former advisor and close friend Steve Bannon as reported to prison.
The Georgia representative stood by Bannon's side on Monday as the two held a press conference outside the Federal Correctional Institution moments before Bannon turned himself over to authorities.
Bannon was convicted in July 2022 of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena to testify before the January 6 House committee that investigated the Capitol riots.
He told the crowd he was "proud to go to prison" because it was "what it takes to stand up to tyranny."
"It's Nancy Pelosi and Merrick Garland that made me a martyr, right?" he said with a smirk. "But martyrs die, and I'm far from dead, baby."
"MAGA is on the rise," he added.
Greene fiercely argued in Bannon's defense, pointing out that there were others who defied subpoenas but were never convicted for it.
She also took aim at Pelosi, noting that the former House speaker authorized the National Guard to be sent to "secure" the Capitol on January 6, adding, "I could have been killed!"
A Catholic priest even crashed the event to wish a prayer for Bannon, but he rejected it, responding, "Don't pray for me, pray for our enemies. They’re the ones who need prayer."
Steve Bannon and Marjorie Taylor Greene vow that MAGA will never die
Bannon used to be Trump's closest confidant and is considered the mastermind behind the 2016 campaign that turned the millionaire reality TV star into President of the United States.
Trump further cemented their bond when he used the last day of his presidency to issue a pardon for Bannon, absolving him of wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges he was facing in a federal case.
To this day, Bannon is still one of the most outspoken Trump allies and regularly speaks on behalf of the MAGA movement on his popular War Room podcast.
Bannon shared a grim prediction during the conference that he believes Trump will also be ordered to report to prison on July 11, when the judge in the former president's hush money trial issues his sentencing.
Bannon will now serve four months in the federal prison, and though he vowed that MAGA cannot be stopped, his absence as an influential powerhouse in the movement will undoubtedly be felt.
Cover photo: Collage: Michael M. Santiago & David Dee Delgado / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP