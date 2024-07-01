Marjorie Taylor Greene fiercely defends Steve Bannon as he reports to prison

Danbury, Connecticut - Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene joined Donald Trump 's former advisor and close friend Steve Bannon as reported to prison.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (r.) joined former Donald Trump advisor Steve Bannon (l.) on Monday as he reported to prison to begin a four-month sentence. © Collage: Michael M. Santiago & David Dee Delgado / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Georgia representative stood by Bannon's side on Monday as the two held a press conference outside the Federal Correctional Institution moments before Bannon turned himself over to authorities.

Bannon was convicted in July 2022 of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena to testify before the January 6 House committee that investigated the Capitol riots.

He told the crowd he was "proud to go to prison" because it was "what it takes to stand up to tyranny."

"It's Nancy Pelosi and Merrick Garland that made me a martyr, right?" he said with a smirk. "But martyrs die, and I'm far from dead, baby."

"MAGA is on the rise," he added.

Greene fiercely argued in Bannon's defense, pointing out that there were others who defied subpoenas but were never convicted for it.

She also took aim at Pelosi, noting that the former House speaker authorized the National Guard to be sent to "secure" the Capitol on January 6, adding, "I could have been killed!"

A Catholic priest even crashed the event to wish a prayer for Bannon, but he rejected it, responding, "Don't pray for me, pray for our enemies. They’re the ones who need prayer."