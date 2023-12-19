Marjorie Taylor Greene goes on rant after meeting QAnon Shaman: "I am constantly angry"

Washington DC - Far-right Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently met with the "QAnon Shaman" for the first time, and now, she can't stop singing his praises.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said that she was "honored" after meeting Jake Chansley, the infamous January 6 rioter known as the QAnon Shaman. © Collage: Screenshot / X / @RepMTG & Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday, the Georgia rep took to social media to share a lengthy explanation as to why she felt "honored" to have finally met Jake Chansley, who was sentenced to 41 months in prison back in November 2021 for his role in the January 6 Capitol riots.

"The entire country knows Jake as the face of the Jan 6th 'Insurrection' because the media plastered his image and slandered him all over the world," she wrote. "And he was then treated horrifically in prisons, even being held in solitary confinement for over 10 months just like many other J6’ers."

Despite the "terrible adversity" he has faced for participating in an insurrection, MTG says he remains "remarkably positive, happy, forgiving, and determined."

"Most people would be crushed and forever destroyed after being treated so horrendously by the media and their own government, but not Jake," she said, adding she is angry at her fellow Republicans who "refuse to do anything" to help Capitol rioters."

"Many of them nonviolently walked in and out of the Capital and have been and are still being locked up for years, while over 95% of violent BLM and Antifa rioters charges were dropped!" she argued.

"This is such a hypocritical injustice in America, and it makes me sick."