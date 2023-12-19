Marjorie Taylor Greene goes on rant after meeting QAnon Shaman: "I am constantly angry"
Washington DC - Far-right Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently met with the "QAnon Shaman" for the first time, and now, she can't stop singing his praises.
On Monday, the Georgia rep took to social media to share a lengthy explanation as to why she felt "honored" to have finally met Jake Chansley, who was sentenced to 41 months in prison back in November 2021 for his role in the January 6 Capitol riots.
"The entire country knows Jake as the face of the Jan 6th 'Insurrection' because the media plastered his image and slandered him all over the world," she wrote. "And he was then treated horrifically in prisons, even being held in solitary confinement for over 10 months just like many other J6’ers."
Despite the "terrible adversity" he has faced for participating in an insurrection, MTG says he remains "remarkably positive, happy, forgiving, and determined."
"Most people would be crushed and forever destroyed after being treated so horrendously by the media and their own government, but not Jake," she said, adding she is angry at her fellow Republicans who "refuse to do anything" to help Capitol rioters."
"Many of them nonviolently walked in and out of the Capital and have been and are still being locked up for years, while over 95% of violent BLM and Antifa rioters charges were dropped!" she argued.
"This is such a hypocritical injustice in America, and it makes me sick."
Marjorie Taylor Greene wants to change the narrative about January 6
MTG, who is arguably one of the most vocal and loyal allies to former President Donald Trump, used to be an extremely vocal supporter of the QAnon movement, but reeled back on her support after coming under fire for pushing the group's conspiracy theories.
She has been attempting to shift the narrative about the Capitol riots since after they happened, insisting that rioters were non-violent and consistantly floating theories that any violence that did take place was actually done by undercover leftists.
The Georgia congresswoman has also made herself an advocate for the treatment of rioters as they serve their time in federal prison.
"The [Department of Justice]... wants you to think that MAGA grandmas and veterans are more dangerous than criminal migrants, terrorists, and child sex traffickers," she wrote in her post on X. "Beyond the hat and the face paint is a person, an American, who was wronged by the Democrat mouthpiece media, the Democrat administration, and stuck up weak Republican establishment."
"I was honored to meet Jake because he seems to be a better person than all of them combined," she added.
