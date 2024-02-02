Marjorie Taylor Greene goes viral for mispronunciation blunder on House floor

Washington DC - Far-right Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene mispronounced a fairly common word while speaking on the House floor, and the internet won't let her live it down.

A recent video of Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene mispronouncing a common word while speaking on the House floor has gone viral. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

MTG made the flub during a recent hearing for the House Homeland Security Committee, as she argued that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas deserved to be impeached over his failure to effectively address the border crisis.

"This historical evidence is overwhelming that the Founding Fathers intended impeachment to be used to deal with the commission of 'in-dick-table' crimes and the abuse of power," she explained, mispronouncing the word "indictable."

Within hours of being posted on social media, the clip went viral with millions of viewers, many of whom weighed in with a few jokes at the MAGA Republican's expense.

"She can't get Hunter off her mind," cracked political commentator George Conway, referencing her questionable obsession with President Joe Biden's son, whom she showed nude images of on the House floor.

"Isn't an in-dick-ta-ble crime what Lauren Boebert does in theaters?" a user joked on X, referencing the Colorado congresswoman, a friend-turned-enemy of MTG, who was caught on video groping her date during a musical performance of Beetlejuice.