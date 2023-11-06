Marjorie Taylor Greene launches second attempt to censure Rashida Tlaib

Washington DC - Far-right Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is preparing to reintroduce her resolution to censure fellow Rep. Rashida Tlaib after House members voted down her effort last week.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has announced that she has revised and will be reintroducing her resolution to censure fellow Rep. Rashida Tlaib. © JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Georgia congresswoman shared in an X post over the weekend that she reluctantly made some revisions to the resolution to appease those who initially opposed the resolution.

"I am removing 'insurrection' and replacing it with 'illegal occupation' on Oct 18th that broke the same federal laws as Jan 6 and led to hundreds of arrest and assault on Cap Police," MTG wrote.

Last week, members from both parties voted down her resolution, which accused Tlaib of "antisemitic activity, sympathizing with terrorist organizations, and leading an insurrection at the United States Capitol Complex."

Critics of the resolution argued that Tlaib did not participate in an "insurrection," and censuring her would violate her First Amendment right to voice her position on the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Greene is calling on her fellow Republicans to step up and support her second attempt, which should get a vote sometime this week.

"Hopefully the 23 Republicans who voted no to censure Pro-terrorists Pro-Hamas Anti-Israel anti-Semitic Rashida Tlaib will use their freedom of speech in congress to censure (condemn) Terrorist Tlaib’s speech, lies, and actions that incited an illegal occupation on Oct 18th," she added.