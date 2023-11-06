Marjorie Taylor Greene launches second attempt to censure Rashida Tlaib
Washington DC - Far-right Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is preparing to reintroduce her resolution to censure fellow Rep. Rashida Tlaib after House members voted down her effort last week.
The Georgia congresswoman shared in an X post over the weekend that she reluctantly made some revisions to the resolution to appease those who initially opposed the resolution.
"I am removing 'insurrection' and replacing it with 'illegal occupation' on Oct 18th that broke the same federal laws as Jan 6 and led to hundreds of arrest and assault on Cap Police," MTG wrote.
Last week, members from both parties voted down her resolution, which accused Tlaib of "antisemitic activity, sympathizing with terrorist organizations, and leading an insurrection at the United States Capitol Complex."
Critics of the resolution argued that Tlaib did not participate in an "insurrection," and censuring her would violate her First Amendment right to voice her position on the Israel-Gaza conflict.
Greene is calling on her fellow Republicans to step up and support her second attempt, which should get a vote sometime this week.
"Hopefully the 23 Republicans who voted no to censure Pro-terrorists Pro-Hamas Anti-Israel anti-Semitic Rashida Tlaib will use their freedom of speech in congress to censure (condemn) Terrorist Tlaib’s speech, lies, and actions that incited an illegal occupation on Oct 18th," she added.
Rashida Tlaib faces heat for her views on the Isreal-Gaza conflict
MTG's initial resolution came in response to Tlaib giving a speech to Jewish Voice for Peace and If Not Now protesters near the Capitol building on October 18, which was followed by the group occupying a building to demand a ceasefire, which resulted in multiple arrests.
Though she was not seen inside the building and has no known leadership role in the organizations that organized the protest, Greene has repeatedly described Tlaib – the only Palestinian-American House member – as "pro-Hamas" and antisemitic.
Tlaib faced further criticism when she shared a video on social media over the weekend where she says, "[President] Joe Biden supported the genocide of the Palestinian people… the American people won't forget."
Tlaib included in the post a reference to "from the river to the sea," a slogan the Anti-Defamation League says is "used by anti-Israel voices, including supporters of terrorist organizations such as Hamas... which seek Israel's destruction through violent means."
Cover photo: JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP