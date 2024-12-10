Marjorie Taylor Greene left "heartsick" after swatting incident leads to fatal traffic accident

Rome, Georgia - Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was recently the victim of a swatting incident that ended in the death of an innocent woman.

On Monday, Greene said in a post on X that the Rome Police Department had received an email "containing a bomb threat directed towards me," which was "traced to a Russian IP address."

According to CNN, the department dispatched the Floyd County Bomb Squad, but on the way to Greene's home, an officer got into a car accident.

While the officer reportedly was "not critically injured," the other driver, Tammie Pickelsimer, was killed in the crash.

It has since been determined that the threat was a form of swatting, where a fake emergency is reported to authorities with the intention of sending law enforcement to a specific location.

Law enforcement agencies across the country have been reporting a rise in such incidents targeted at politicians. Most recently, members of President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet fell victim to such pranks.

In an update, Greene said she was "heartsick" to learn of Pickelsimer's death but also said she was "angry" as it "should have never happened."