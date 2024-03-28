Marjorie Taylor Greene refuses to take blame if House GOP loses majority: "It's simple math"
Washington DC - As Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene leads an effort to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson, she is refusing to take any blame if the move blows up in her face.
On Thursday, MTG took to X to point the finger at a number of her GOP colleagues who have recently announced their resignations, such as Colorado Rep. Ken Buck and New York Rep. Mike Gallagher.
"Look kids, it's simple math," Greene explained. "If Republicans keep leaving early, then we will lose the House."
Greene has been making the same argument since she filed her motion to oust Johnson last week, only moments before the House was scheduled to vote on a $1.2 trillion federal spending package to avoid a government shutdown.
Many of her fellow Republicans have argued that her motion couldn't come at a worse time, as the GOP's majority in the House continues to grow thinner as members leave.
Marjorie Taylor Greene doubles down on ousting Mike Johnson
If Greene's motion comes to a vote and Democrats decide to support it, ousting Johnson could result in Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries replacing him.
In a recent interview with Real America's Voice, Greene shared a similar sentiment, arguing that the Republicans leaving the House lack "the intestinal fortitude to handle the real fight and the responsibility that comes with leadership."
Greene previously described her effort as a "warning" to Johnson and has not laid out any plans to force her motion to a vote.
