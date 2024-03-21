House Freedom Caucus gives Ken Buck the boot days before he exits Congress

Washington DC - The Republican House Freedom Caucus voted to expel Colorado Representative Ken Buck, only days before he was set to retire from congress.

According to The Hill, the group privately voted Buck out on Tuesday and informed him of their decision that night.

One caucus member claimed that Buck was kicked out because his membership with the group has not been in "good standing", as he "hasn't been with conservatives on several major issues" and "is leaving the conference hanging with a historically narrow margin."

The vote came after Buck, who was set to retire by the end of the year, announced last Tuesday that he would "depart Congress by the end of next week."

With only three days left, the move appears to be a petty attempt to spoil the ending of his nine-year tenure in the House.

Buck's departure dealt a blow to his fellow Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, who is running for his district but not in the new special election to fill his seat, which could lead to her losing her race for re-election entirely.

His absence also helped further narrow the GOP's already thin majority of the House, leaving them with 218 members alongside 213 Democrats.