Marjorie Taylor Greene rips into reporter over canceled Jan. 6 celebration: "Stupid!"
Keokuk, Iowa - During a rally in Iowa, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene lashed out at a reporter when she was asked about her January 6 "anniversary" event that was recently canceled.
On Thursday, MTG took the stage at the Hidden Tower in Keokuk, where she rallied support for presidential candidate Donald Trump, days ahead of the Iowa caucuses.
"The Democrats are talking about defending democracy while they are destroying democracy," she told the crowd.
"They need to leave President Trump on the ballot and let the people choose, and that's the right way to protect our constitution and protect their rights."
During questions with the press, Greene was asked by an NBC News reporter about her recently planned January 6 "anniversary" event that was canceled on Thursday by the venue after they learned what the event was for.
Marjorie Taylor Greene refuses questions about Jan. 6 anniversary event
"I really don't understand the point of your question. It doesn't make any sense. Aren't we talking about President Trump? Aren't we talking about Iowa?" MTG responded in frustration, adding that the question was "Stupid."
The event, which billed itself as part of Greene's book tour in support of her recently released memoir, was also described as a "3rd-anniversary" celebration of the Capitol riots.
Shortly after TAG24's story went live, the venue scheduled to host the event canceled, sharing in a statement that they were "not made aware of the purpose of this event" when it was booked.
