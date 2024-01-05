Marjorie Taylor Greene rips into reporter over canceled Jan. 6 celebration: "Stupid!"

Keokuk, Iowa - During a rally in Iowa, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene lashed out at a reporter when she was asked about her January 6 "anniversary" event that was recently canceled .

During a rally in Iowa on Thursday, Marjorie Taylor Greene responded in frustration when asked about her recently canceled January 6 anniversary event. © CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA / AFP

On Thursday, MTG took the stage at the Hidden Tower in Keokuk, where she rallied support for presidential candidate Donald Trump, days ahead of the Iowa caucuses.

"The Democrats are talking about defending democracy while they are destroying democracy," she told the crowd.

"They need to leave President Trump on the ballot and let the people choose, and that's the right way to protect our constitution and protect their rights."

During questions with the press, Greene was asked by an NBC News reporter about her recently planned January 6 "anniversary" event that was canceled on Thursday by the venue after they learned what the event was for.