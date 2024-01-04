Marjorie Taylor Greene Jan 6 anniversary celebration with "Super VIP" tickets gets canceled

Kissimmee, Florida - Far-right Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was scheduled to host a celebration of the anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riots , but the venue canceled the event.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene will be the "special guest" at an upcoming event in Florida to celebrate the anniversary of the Capitol riots. © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Thursday, Florida Rep. Anna Eskamani shared a post on X that included photos of a text blast sent to her regarding the "3rrd anniversary" event, to be held at Westgate Resorts in Kissimmee this coming Saturday.

"Just another day in Florida where the local Republican Party in Osceola County is hosting an 'anniversary' event to mark January 6th and Marjorie Taylor Green is the 'special' guest," Eskamani said in the post.

"Was really hoping this was a joke when I first saw it." cancelled

The event is actually part of Greene's book tour in support of the recent release of her memoir titled MTG. Tickets start at $45, and a $1,000 "Super VIP" ticket will get lucky attendees a signed copy of her book, a photo-op, and a "private briefing on J6 and DC in a closed-door session" with the Georgia congresswoman.

Greene has been a staunch defender of Donald Trump and those arrested in relation to the riots, which she has repeatedly insisted was a "peaceful protest" and those involved were "patriots" that did "nothing wrong."