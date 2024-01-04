Marjorie Taylor Greene Jan 6 anniversary celebration with "Super VIP" tickets gets canceled
Kissimmee, Florida - Far-right Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was scheduled to host a celebration of the anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riots, but the venue canceled the event.
On Thursday, Florida Rep. Anna Eskamani shared a post on X that included photos of a text blast sent to her regarding the "3rrd anniversary" event, to be held at Westgate Resorts in Kissimmee this coming Saturday.
"Just another day in Florida where the local Republican Party in Osceola County is hosting an 'anniversary' event to mark January 6th and Marjorie Taylor Green is the 'special' guest," Eskamani said in the post.
"Was really hoping this was a joke when I first saw it." cancelled
The event is actually part of Greene's book tour in support of the recent release of her memoir titled MTG. Tickets start at $45, and a $1,000 "Super VIP" ticket will get lucky attendees a signed copy of her book, a photo-op, and a "private briefing on J6 and DC in a closed-door session" with the Georgia congresswoman.
Greene has been a staunch defender of Donald Trump and those arrested in relation to the riots, which she has repeatedly insisted was a "peaceful protest" and those involved were "patriots" that did "nothing wrong."
UPDATE, 4:20 PM EST: Westgate resorts cancels MTG's event
A spokesperson for Westgate Resorts, the venue scheduled to host the event, responded to TAG24 NEWS' earlier version of this article with the following update:
"Please be advised that Westgate was not made aware of the purpose of this event when we were approached to host a book signing. This event has been cancelled and is no longer taking place at our resort."
Greene has not shared any details about the event on her website or her social media pages.
Cover photo: JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP