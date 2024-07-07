Marjorie Taylor Greene faces Democratic challenger intent on running her out of office

Dalton, Georgia - Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is running for re-election this year, and she has a Democratic challenger who is serious about taking over her congressional seat.

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (pictured) is running for reelection against Democrat Shawn Harris, who believes he can flip her seat. © IMAGO / Newscom World

In a recent interview with Newsweek, retired Army general Shawn Harris, who is running to represent Georgia's 14th District, explained how he believes he can pull off flipping the solidly red seat.

"Marjorie Taylor Greene is spending all her time creating chaos [in Washington DC], and after three-and-a-half years she has not brought back one major thing here to this district – and that's what a representative should be doing," he said.

Harris believes his path to victory will rely on moderate Republicans growing "tired" of Greene's antics and educated female voters who take issue with Greene failing to bring high-paying jobs to her district, particularly during Covid-19 lockdowns.

"They may say as a Republican, 'I just can't vote for a Democrat.' No problem, but guess what they're going to do? They're going to skip the line. They're not going to vote for me, and they're not going to vote for Marjorie Taylor Greene, and that's when you're going to start seeing those numbers actually change over," Harris said.

He also noted that voters may take issue with some of her controversial stances, such as her support for the January 6 Capitol rioters – who she regularly refers to as "political prisoners" – and her support for the overturning of Roe v. Wade, which she described as a "miracle."

While Harris' ambition is admirable, will it be enough to defeat MTG in November's general election?