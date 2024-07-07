Marjorie Taylor Greene faces Democratic challenger intent on running her out of office
Dalton, Georgia - Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is running for re-election this year, and she has a Democratic challenger who is serious about taking over her congressional seat.
In a recent interview with Newsweek, retired Army general Shawn Harris, who is running to represent Georgia's 14th District, explained how he believes he can pull off flipping the solidly red seat.
"Marjorie Taylor Greene is spending all her time creating chaos [in Washington DC], and after three-and-a-half years she has not brought back one major thing here to this district – and that's what a representative should be doing," he said.
Harris believes his path to victory will rely on moderate Republicans growing "tired" of Greene's antics and educated female voters who take issue with Greene failing to bring high-paying jobs to her district, particularly during Covid-19 lockdowns.
"They may say as a Republican, 'I just can't vote for a Democrat.' No problem, but guess what they're going to do? They're going to skip the line. They're not going to vote for me, and they're not going to vote for Marjorie Taylor Greene, and that's when you're going to start seeing those numbers actually change over," Harris said.
He also noted that voters may take issue with some of her controversial stances, such as her support for the January 6 Capitol rioters – who she regularly refers to as "political prisoners" – and her support for the overturning of Roe v. Wade, which she described as a "miracle."
While Harris' ambition is admirable, will it be enough to defeat MTG in November's general election?
Does Shawn Harris have a chance at defeating Marjorie Taylor Greene?
Since she was elected to her seat in 2021, Greene has become known as the most outspoken MAGA Republican in Congress, as she regularly uses her position to push support for former President Donald Trump.
She has also garnered a reputation for shilling conspiracy theories and regularly feuding with her colleagues.
But despite a hectic year, which included her failed attempt to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson, she went uncontested in her primary race, allowing her to snag the Republican nomination while barely lifting a finger.
The victory also scored her an endorsement from Trump, securing her already well-established support with his MAGA base.
Harris narrowly won his primary in June and has managed to be the second-highest fundraising candidate in the congressional race, bringing in close to $365,000. Even so, his take-home is nowhere close to the more than $5 million Greene has pulled in.
Harris' proposed path to victory feels like a long shot, but if his assessment is correct, he would manage to pull off a much-needed win for the Democratic Party, which is struggling to take back control of the House of Representatives.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Newscom World