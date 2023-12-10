Nikki Haley says Trump shouldn't be re-elected: "We have a country to save"
Sioux Center, Iowa - Presidential candidate Nikki Haley recently discussed why she doesn't believe former President Donald Trump should be re-elected.
Haley recently sat down for an interview with ABC News, where she shared her thoughts on a number of topics, including Trump's chances at retaking the White House.
"You know, anti-Trumpers don't think I hate him enough, and pro-Trumpers don't think I love him enough," she explained. "I call it like I see it.
"I'm not going to be 100% with him. I'm not going to be 100% against him. It's not personal for me. This is about what's right for the country," she continued.
"This is about how we're going to lead. This is about the direction we should go. It's not about the personal thoughts of an individual. It's about the fact that we have a country to save."
The former South Carolina governor hasn't always had a critical view of Trump, as she served as his ambassador to the United Nations during his presidential administration between 2017 and 2018.
Nikki Haley has not stood in firm opposition to Donald Trump
As she competes for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, Haley has also refused to be overtly critical of the former president.
During last week's fourth GOP primary debate, Haley said she didn't believe he should be president now but said "he was the right president at the right time."
Haley was also one of the candidates during the first GOP debate that said they would support Trump for president even if he was convicted on any of the 91 criminal charges he currently faces.
Cover photo: Collage: Olivier Douliery / AFP & Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP