Marjorie Taylor Greene threatens to expose GOP cover-ups if Matt Gaetz is opposed: "Let's all dance"

Marjorie Taylor Greene recently claimed Republicans have been covering up scandals, and she will expose them if they oppose the Matt Gaetz nomination.

By Rey Harris

Washington DC - Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has stepped up to defend fellow far-right Representative Matt Gaetz – and she says she's willing to burn the GOP down to make sure it happens.

Marjorie Taylor Greene recently claimed Republicans have been covering up scandals, and she will expose them if they oppose the Matt Gaetz nomination.
Marjorie Taylor Greene recently claimed Republicans have been covering up scandals, and she will expose them if they oppose the Matt Gaetz nomination.  © ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In an X post shared on Tuesday, MTG appeared to threaten to expose her Republican colleagues if they vote in favor of releasing what is believed to be a "damning" report concerning serious allegations against Gaetz, including sex trafficking of a minor.

"For my Republican colleagues in the House and Senate – If we are going to release ethics reports and rip apart our own that Trump has appointed, then put it ALL out there for the American people to see," Greene wrote.

"All your sexual harassment and assault claims that were secretly settled, paying off victims with taxpayer money, the entire Jeffrey Epstein files, tapes, recordings, witness interviews," she continued, noting that "Epstein wasn't/isn't the only asset."

Here's how Donald Trump and Elon Musk could redefine US space strategy
Donald Trump Here's how Donald Trump and Elon Musk could redefine US space strategy

"If we're going to dance, let's all dance in the sunlight," Greene added. "I'll make sure we do."

Last week, Donald Trump nominated Gaetz to be attorney general in his cabinet, but the pick was met with backlash.

Though the Florida congressman immediately resigned his position, shutting down the probe conducted by the House Ethics Committee, some of his former colleagues have called for the release of the report ahead of the confirmation vote.

Social media reacts to MTG's bizarre post

Marjorie Taylor Greene during a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington DC on July 22, 2024.
Marjorie Taylor Greene during a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington DC on July 22, 2024.  © JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

MGT's post has left many on social media stunned, with one user argued that she has effectively admitted to knowingly covering up serious wrongdoing.

"So you’re saying you know about sex crimes committed by republicans, but you're willing to keep them a secret as long as they confirm Matt Gaetz?" the user wrote.

"So y'all don't actually care about saving children. Y'all just care about power? Good to know."

Vivek Ramaswamy promises Trump administration will "delete" government agencies
Donald Trump Vivek Ramaswamy promises Trump administration will "delete" government agencies

Equally, many pointed out Greene has a reputation for pushing misinformation, unfounded claims, and conspiracy theories.

The House Ethics Committee is expected to vote on whether to release the report on Gaetz to the public on Wednesday.

Cover photo: ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

More on Marjorie Taylor Greene: