Marjorie Taylor Greene threatens to expose GOP cover-ups if Matt Gaetz is opposed: "Let's all dance"

Washington DC - Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has stepped up to defend fellow far-right Representative Matt Gaetz – and she says she's willing to burn the GOP down to make sure it happens.

Marjorie Taylor Greene recently claimed Republicans have been covering up scandals, and she will expose them if they oppose the Matt Gaetz nomination. © ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In an X post shared on Tuesday, MTG appeared to threaten to expose her Republican colleagues if they vote in favor of releasing what is believed to be a "damning" report concerning serious allegations against Gaetz, including sex trafficking of a minor.

"For my Republican colleagues in the House and Senate – If we are going to release ethics reports and rip apart our own that Trump has appointed, then put it ALL out there for the American people to see," Greene wrote.

"All your sexual harassment and assault claims that were secretly settled, paying off victims with taxpayer money, the entire Jeffrey Epstein files, tapes, recordings, witness interviews," she continued, noting that "Epstein wasn't/isn't the only asset."

"If we're going to dance, let's all dance in the sunlight," Greene added. "I'll make sure we do."

Last week, Donald Trump nominated Gaetz to be attorney general in his cabinet, but the pick was met with backlash.

Though the Florida congressman immediately resigned his position, shutting down the probe conducted by the House Ethics Committee, some of his former colleagues have called for the release of the report ahead of the confirmation vote.