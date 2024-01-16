Marjorie Taylor Greene vows that Trump will enact mass deportation "on Day 1"
Des Moines, Iowa - Far-right Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene made a promise to MAGA fans that Donald Trump will enact mass deportation "on day 1" if he wins re-election to the White House.
According to The Hill, Greene made her comments while giving a speech to Iowa voters ahead of the caucuses on Monday night.
"What we've seen happen to our country under [President] Joe Biden should never happen. Over 10 million illegal aliens have come into this country. 1.8 million 'gotaways,'" she said.
"We have to fight for a secure border, and President Trump will do that, and he will start mass deportations on Day 1," MTG added.
"And I can't wait to see it happen."
Her comments come as Trump has faced heavy criticism recently for publicly declaring that immigrants are "poisoning the blood of our country," a phrase that some have compared to the rhetoric of Adolf Hitler.
He has also vowed to end birthright citizenship, implement travel bans on primarily Muslim countries, and has personally said he will not be a dictator "other than [on] Day 1."
Marjorie Taylor Greene has long called for extreme immigration reform
Greene, who has been a longtime proponent of harsh immigration reform, has never shied away from sharing related conspiracy theories and rhetoric that many critics have aligned with white supremacy.
During an interview on Fox News on Sunday, Greene expressed comments echoing the Great Replacement Theory – a racist conspiracy that the Southern Poverty Law Center explains "asserts there is an active, ongoing and covert effort to replace white populations in current white-majority countries."
"Democrats are going to bring in millions and millions of illegals and turn them into Democrat voters," Greene argued in the interview. "That's their plan, is to replace Americans with millions and millions of illegal aliens."
Following the rally, Trump went on to win the Iowa caucuses by a significant margin.
Cover photo: Collage: JOHN MOORE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP