MTG, Lauren Boebert, and more MAGA elites tapped to host Steve Bannon's podcast

Washington DC - Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene , Lauren Boebert , Matt Gaetz, and other MAGA Republicans are stepping up to guest host Steve Bannon's War Room podcast while he serves out his prison sentence.

According to The New Republic, Bannon tapped the three politicians, who are the most vocal Donald Trump supporters in Congress, to trade off on hosting duties as he serves four months at the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut.

A handful of other far-right guests are also scheduled to host, including conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec, Trump administration official Peter Navarro, who is also serving prison time on similar charges, and Osama bin Laden's niece, Noor bin Laden.

Bannon, who was Trump's former presidential advisor and close friend, was convicted of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena to testify before the January 6 House committee that investigated the Capitol riots.

He was recently ordered by a judge to report to prison by July 1 to begin serving his sentence, and the MAGA base he has been an instrumental part in building has been in an uproar.