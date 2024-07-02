MTG, Lauren Boebert, and more MAGA elites tapped to host Steve Bannon's podcast

Donald Trump's former advisor, Steve Bannon, has tapped a number of prominent MAGA Republicans to guest host his War Room show while he is in prison.

By Rey Harris

Washington DC - Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz, and other MAGA Republicans are stepping up to guest host Steve Bannon's War Room podcast while he serves out his prison sentence.

(From l. to r.) Representatives Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene have been tapped to host the War Room podcast amid Steve Bannon's prison sentence.  © Collage: Kent Nishimura & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Stefani Reynolds / AFP

According to The New Republic, Bannon tapped the three politicians, who are the most vocal Donald Trump supporters in Congress, to trade off on hosting duties as he serves four months at the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut.

A handful of other far-right guests are also scheduled to host, including conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec, Trump administration official Peter Navarro, who is also serving prison time on similar charges, and Osama bin Laden's niece, Noor bin Laden.

Bannon, who was Trump's former presidential advisor and close friend, was convicted of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena to testify before the January 6 House committee that investigated the Capitol riots.

He was recently ordered by a judge to report to prison by July 1 to begin serving his sentence, and the MAGA base he has been an instrumental part in building has been in an uproar.

The importance of Steve Bannon and his War Room

Steve Bannon delivering a press conference outside the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut, on July 1.
Steve Bannon delivering a press conference outside the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut, on July 1.  © DAVID DEE DELGADO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Bannon used to be Trump's closest confidant and is considered the mastermind behind the 2016 campaign that turned the millionaire reality TV star into President of the United States.

His War Room show has amassed a massive audience since its inception in 2020 and has become a central hub for the spreading of disinformation for Trump's MAGA movement.

He is considered by many to be the most influential voice of the movement, and his comrades are not happy about his sentencing.

On Monday, moments before Bannon turned himself over to authorities, he held a wild press conference outside the prison with MTG at his side, who profusely argued his innocence.

Boebert shared her outrage on social media, describing Bannon as a "political prisoner of a demented puppet's regime."

Gaetz showed his support by sharing a clip from the press conference, where Bannon promised that MAGA and his War Room show can never be "shut down" by the opposition, and his platform will only grow because of their efforts.

While Bannon may be forced to take a brief hiatus, Trump and MAGA have recently scored a number of big wins, which have brought them closer to taking back the White House.

Cover photo: Collage: Kent Nishimura & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Stefani Reynolds / AFP

