MTG melts down in interview with British journalist: "Go back to your country"
Washington DC - Marjorie Taylor Greene went on another unhinged rant when asked about the Yemen war plans group chat scandal engulfing the Trump administration, telling a foreign reporter to "go back to your country."
"What country are you from?" MTG asked UK Sky News correspondent Martha Kelner after she was asked about a Signal group chat in which high-ranking members of the Trump administration shared classified information and plans to bomb Yemen.
"OK, we don't give a crap about your opinion and your reporting," she added. "Why don't you go back to your country where you have a major migrant problem? You should care about your own borders."
Kelner tried to press MTG to actually answer the question, but was told, "No, you're done. I don't care about your fake news."
"Do you care about people from your country? What about all the women that are raped by migrants?" she asked, referencing a decades-old scandal that recently resurfaced in the right-wing press, largely fueled by Elon Musk.
MTG then sought out an American journalist, but was quickly embarrassed with the reply: "I'm an American, and I'd like to hear your answer to what she's asking."
On Wednesday, MTG made headlines when she also went after journalists in a hearing, getting an admission that NPR was "mistaken" for not showing more interest in a story involving the laptop of ex-President Joe Biden's son Hunter.
Cover photo: AFP/Drew Angerer