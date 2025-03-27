MTG melts down in interview with British journalist: "Go back to your country"

Marjorie Taylor Greene went on another unhinged rant when asked about the Yemen war plans group chat scandal engulfing the Trump administration.

By Evan Williams

Washington DC - Marjorie Taylor Greene went on another unhinged rant when asked about the Yemen war plans group chat scandal engulfing the Trump administration, telling a foreign reporter to "go back to your country."

MTG attacked a foreign journalist in yet another tirade against not only the media, but against the UK as well.
MTG attacked a foreign journalist in yet another tirade against not only the media, but against the UK as well.  © AFP/Drew Angerer

"What country are you from?" MTG asked UK Sky News correspondent Martha Kelner after she was asked about a Signal group chat in which high-ranking members of the Trump administration shared classified information and plans to bomb Yemen.

"OK, we don't give a crap about your opinion and your reporting," she added. "Why don't you go back to your country where you have a major migrant problem? You should care about your own borders."

Kelner tried to press MTG to actually answer the question, but was told, "No, you're done. I don't care about your fake news."

Kristi Noem vows to fulfill Donald Trump's wish to "eliminate" FEMA
Donald Trump Kristi Noem vows to fulfill Donald Trump's wish to "eliminate" FEMA

"Do you care about people from your country? What about all the women that are raped by migrants?" she asked, referencing a decades-old scandal that recently resurfaced in the right-wing press, largely fueled by Elon Musk.

MTG then sought out an American journalist, but was quickly embarrassed with the reply: "I'm an American, and I'd like to hear your answer to what she's asking."

On Wednesday, MTG made headlines when she also went after journalists in a hearing, getting an admission that NPR was "mistaken" for not showing more interest in a story involving the laptop of ex-President Joe Biden's son Hunter.

Cover photo: AFP/Drew Angerer

More on Marjorie Taylor Greene: