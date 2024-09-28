Mark Robinson hospitalized for burns after "incident" at campaign event

Mt. Airy, North Carolina - North Carolina gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson was hospitalized for second-degree burns following a mysterious "incident" at a campaign rally.

North Carolina gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson was hospitalized for second-degree burns following a mysterious "incident" at a campaign rally. © Peter Zay / AFP

The Republican politician, who has been under fire following an exposé that revealed shocking past racist comments, was attending the Mayberry Truck Show in Mt. Airy on Friday when he suffered the injury.

"Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson was treated at Northern Regional Hospital for second-degree burns," Robinson's campaign communications director said, per Fox News.

"He is in good spirits, appreciates the outpouring of well wishes, and is excited to return to the campaign trail as scheduled first thing tomorrow morning."

CNN has reported that Robinson's burns were a result of an "accident" at the event, with no foul play believed to have been involved.

Robinson, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is facing calls to withdraw from the North Carolina gubernatorial race after his offensive comments on an online message board came to light earlier this month.

The lieutenant governor reportedly called himself a "Black Nazi" and a "perv" in his comments and even shared his support for slavery.