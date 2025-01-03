Matt Gaetz calls the MAGA Cybertruck blast suspect a "Chad" in bizarre tweet

Las Vegas, Nevada - MAGA Republican Congressman and former Attorney General nominee Matt Gaetz has posted a tweet praising the Cybertruck blast suspect as a "Chad."

MAGA Republican congressman Matt Gaetz called Matthew Livelsberger, the suspect behind the recent Vegas Tesla Cybertruck explosion, a "Chad" in a recent tweet. © Collage: AFP/Ethan Miller/Getty images & AFP/Adam Gray

Matt Gaetz, who faces underage sex allegations in a House Ethics Report released last week, said on X that "The Vegas dude seems like a real CHAD??" He then followed up with a second tweet, which simply said, "So bizarre."

The term "Chad" refers to a stereotype of a young white man who is typically single and in his 20s. In general, a "Chad" is a good-looking, if unintelligent, guy.

37-year-old Matthew Alan Livensberger was found dead in the Cybertruck, which detonated outside a hotel owned by President-elect Donald Trump, law enforcement confirmed on Thursday.

Since the identity of the suspected bomber was revealed, speculation has run rampant around Livelsberger's motivation, as well as his political views.

Senior law enforcement officials on Thursday confirmed to The Daily Beast that Livelsberger was a "big" fan of President-elect Trump and a MAGA faithful.