Matt Gaetz calls the MAGA Cybertruck blast suspect a "Chad" in bizarre tweet
Las Vegas, Nevada - MAGA Republican Congressman and former Attorney General nominee Matt Gaetz has posted a tweet praising the Cybertruck blast suspect as a "Chad."
Matt Gaetz, who faces underage sex allegations in a House Ethics Report released last week, said on X that "The Vegas dude seems like a real CHAD??" He then followed up with a second tweet, which simply said, "So bizarre."
The term "Chad" refers to a stereotype of a young white man who is typically single and in his 20s. In general, a "Chad" is a good-looking, if unintelligent, guy.
37-year-old Matthew Alan Livensberger was found dead in the Cybertruck, which detonated outside a hotel owned by President-elect Donald Trump, law enforcement confirmed on Thursday.
Since the identity of the suspected bomber was revealed, speculation has run rampant around Livelsberger's motivation, as well as his political views.
Senior law enforcement officials on Thursday confirmed to The Daily Beast that Livelsberger was a "big" fan of President-elect Trump and a MAGA faithful.
MAGA Republicans spread conspiracies over Cybertruck explosion
Gaetz's tweet came shortly after the revelation and was followed by a number of MAGA supporters who also joked about Livensberger's look and even started sharing conspiracy theories.
"It was the FBI - they always set up conservatives, it's all they do," one user wrote in response to Gaetz's tweet.
"Just seems like a test run of distractions to try and keep Trump from office," said another.
