Tesla Cybertruck explodes into flames outside of Trump Tower in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, Nevada - Videos of a Tesla Cybertruck exploding outside of the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas went viral across social media on Wednesday, with authorities later confirming the electric vehicle fire.

© Collage: Screenshot/X/kaaaassuu & Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Clips circulated online show what appeared to be a Tesla Cybertruck suddenly bursting into flames as it sat outside of the hotel's entrance.

Police did not confirm the specific details of the car but said a "vehicle fire" had been investigated at the Trump Tower.

Donald Trump's son, Eric, later shared a statement about the incident on X that read, "Earlier today, a reported electric vehicle fire occurred in the porte cochère of Trump Las Vegas."

"The safety and well-being of our guests and staff remain our top priority," the statement continued. "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Las Vegas Fire Department and local law enforcement for their swift response and professionalism."

The incident came as Tesla CEO Elon Musk spent New Year's Eve with the hotel's namesake at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump has grown increasingly close with the tech billionaire since Musk endorsed him for the presidency in July.