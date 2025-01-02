Police reveal identity of suspect in Las Vegas Cybertruck blast at Trump hotel

Las Vegas, Nevada - The man who reportedly rented the Tesla Cybertruck that exploded outside a hotel owned by President-elect Donald Trump in Las Vegas was a member of the US military's special forces, officials said Thursday.

A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle blocks the road near the Trump International Hotel & Tower Las Vegas after a Tesla Cybertruck exploded in front of the entrance on Wednesday. © Ethan Miller/Getty Images/AFP Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A deceased man found inside the detonated Cybertruck is believed to be Matthew Alan Livelsberger (37), an active-duty US Army Green Beret, although "100% DNA confirmation is pending," authorities said in a Thursday press conference.

"We also discovered through the coroner's office that the individual had sustained a gunshot wound to the head prior to the detonation of the vehicle," Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill told reporters, suggesting the suspect could have died by suicide before the explosion.

The Pentagon said that Livelsberger was on leave from active duty at the time of the incident, in which the Cybertruck filled with fuel containers and fireworks erupted early Wednesday.

Officials said one person inside the vehicle was killed, and seven bystanders were injured.

"US Army Special Operations Command can confirm Livelsberger was assigned to the command and on approved leave at the time of his death," an army spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said Livelsberger had enlisted from 2006 until 2011 before serving in the National Guard and the Army Reserve and then joining special forces by 2012.

The blast came just hours after an electric pickup truck plowed into a crowd in New Orleans' French Quarter, killing at least 15 and injuring dozens.

Initially, investigators were probing any potential link between the two incidents, but authorities in New Orleans said Thursday they believe the attacker there acted alone, while the FBI described the Vegas incident as "isolated."