Matt Gaetz reveals big plans for political comeback

Tampa, Florida - Disgraced former congressman Matt Gaetz is considering a run for Florida governor in 2026.

In an interview with the Tampa Bay Times, Matt Gaetz revealed that he is beginning preparations for a governor run next year, with incumbent Ron DeSantis required to stand down after he completes his second term.

"I have a compelling vision for the state," Gaetz claimed in the interview. "I understand how to fix the insurance problem, and it’s not to hand the keys to the state over to the insurance industry. If I run, I would be the most pro-consumer candidate on the Republican side."

While Gaetz has not made a final decision on running, he will spend the next few months mulling on the issue and discussing it with his wife and family.

In November, the 42-year-old resigned from Congress after being nominated for the role of attorney general by President-elect Donald Trump.

He quickly became embroiled in a huge scandal sparked by a House Ethics Committee investigation into his alleged drug use and sex with underage girls. He was ultimately forced to withdraw from consideration and a draft of the committee's report produced more shocking accusations, including that Gaetz regularly paid for sexual encounters.

Despite the mountain of evidence built up against him, Gaetz is confident he could mount a successful run for governor.