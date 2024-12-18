Matt Gaetz opens up about "partying" and "womanizing" ahead of ethics probe release
Washington DC - Former Congressman Matt Gaetz has reacted after news broke that a report regarding investigations into alleged crimes he committed will soon be released to the public.
On Wednesday, CNN shared a report claiming the House Ethics Committee has privately voted to release the report to the public before the end of the year.
Shortly after its publication, Gaetz shared a lengthy rant on X, arguing that he was "FULLY EXONERATED" by the Justice Department, which spent years investigating the allegations against him.
Since the committee will release its report anyway, he claims he has "no opportunity to debate or rebut" the allegations.
He then went on to share some insight as to things the report may end up revealing, while disputing some of the most damning claims.
"In my single days, I often sent funds to women I dated – even some I never dated but who asked," Gaetz wrote. "I dated several of these women for years."
"I NEVER had sexual contact with someone under 18," he emphasized. "Any claim that I have would be destroyed in court – which is why no such claim was ever made in court.
"My 30's were an era of working very hard – and playing hard too," he continued. "It's embarrassing, though not criminal, that I probably partied, womanized, drank, and smoked more than I should have earlier in life.
"I live a different life now," he added.
What will the Ethics Committee on Matt Gaetz report reveal?
Gaetz has been under especially heavy scrutiny after President-elect Donald Trump nominated him to be attorney general.
The move was met with swift backlash as he was being investigated for a number of alleged crimes – including using campaign funds for personal use, use of illicit drugs, bribery, sexual misconduct, and the sex trafficking of a minor.
Immediately after the nomination, he resigned from Congress – abruptly ending the investigation – but the uproar over his nomination grew so overwhelming he ultimately withdrew his name from consideration.
The committee had been debating whether to still release the report, but Gaetz's defenders, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, have argued against doing so as Gaetz is no longer a member of Congress.
Gaetz has made it clear that he will not be returning to Congress and will be focusing on a political show he will be hosting on One America News.
Cover photo: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP