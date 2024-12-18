Matt Gaetz opens up about "partying" and "womanizing" ahead of ethics probe release

Washington DC - Former Congressman Matt Gaetz has reacted after news broke that a report regarding investigations into alleged crimes he committed will soon be released to the public.

On Wednesday, CNN shared a report claiming the House Ethics Committee has privately voted to release the report to the public before the end of the year.

Shortly after its publication, Gaetz shared a lengthy rant on X, arguing that he was "FULLY EXONERATED" by the Justice Department, which spent years investigating the allegations against him.

Since the committee will release its report anyway, he claims he has "no opportunity to debate or rebut" the allegations.

He then went on to share some insight as to things the report may end up revealing, while disputing some of the most damning claims.

"In my single days, I often sent funds to women I dated – even some I never dated but who asked," Gaetz wrote. "I dated several of these women for years."

"I NEVER had sexual contact with someone under 18," he emphasized. "Any claim that I have would be destroyed in court – which is why no such claim was ever made in court.

"My 30's were an era of working very hard – and playing hard too," he continued. "It's embarrassing, though not criminal, that I probably partied, womanized, drank, and smoked more than I should have earlier in life.

"I live a different life now," he added.