Matt Gaetz to host new weeknight news show after Trump cabinet fail

Washington DC - Following his abrupt exit from politics, former Congressman Matt Gaetz will now be getting his very own show on One America News (OAN).

On Tuesday, OAN announced in a press release that they have made a "Mega MAGA Investment" in the former congressman by giving him his very own show – The Matt Gaetz Show – which will air at 9 PM EST every weeknight to round out the network's prime-time lineup.

The network praised Gaetz for being a "relentless champion of conservative values," an ardent defender of president-elect Donald Trump, and an advocate for "an unapologetic America-first agenda."

Gaetz will also co-host a video podcast with fellow anchor Dan Ball, which will "deliver fresh perspectives and unfiltered conversations tailored for Millennials, late Gen Z, and early Gen Xers."

The new gig comes after Trump nominated Gaetz to be his secretary of defense, which was met with heavy backlash, as Gaetz was being investigated by the House Ethics Committee for allegations that included sex trafficking a minor.

Gaetz attempted to sabotage the investigation by abruptly resigning from Congress, but the committee and politicians are still demanding the release of the unfinished report on their findings.

The controversy became so distracting that Gaetz ultimately withdrew his name from consideration, essentially rendering him unemployed.