Matt Gaetz told not to "be an a**hole" after taunting Kevin McCarthy at RNC

Milwaukee, Wisconsin - Florida Representative Matt Gaetz decided to reignite his feud with Kevin McCarthy by attempting to taunt the former House Speaker during the Republican National Convention.

Congressman Matt Gaetz (r.) was confronted after he tried to taunt former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy at the second day of the Republican National Convention. © Collage: Patrick T. Fallon & CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA / AFP

On Tuesday – the second day of the four-day event – McCarthy stopped to do an interview with CNN host Kaitlin Collins, where the two discussed unity within the Republican Party.

In a clip shared on social media, Gaetz, who happened to be walking by, is seen stopping to interrupt their conversation, firing off a few taunts at his political nemesis.

"What night are you speaking? Are you speaking tonight, or?" Gaetz said, mocking McCarthy for not being added to the event's list of guest speakers.

McCarthy, completely unfazed by the trolling, continued speaking to Collins, noting that Gaetz has "an ethics complaint about paying – sleeping with a 17-year-old."

Gaetz attempted to interject again, stating, "Hey, if you took that stage, you would get booed off of it. You would get booed off the stage."

The trolling prompted an unidentified man to step in, telling the congressman, "Shut up, Gaetz. Don't be an a**hole."

A tense moment ensued, with a clearly shaken Gaetz responding, "Dude, I don't even know who you are," before scurrying off back into the crowd.