Ex-Melania aide reveals what she probably thought about Trump's happy birthday wish

Washington DC - A former member of Donald Trump's administration shared her thoughts on what Melania Trump may have thought about her husband's recent happy birthday wish from outside a courthouse.

In a recent interview, Melania Trump's former chief of staff Stephanie Grisham (l.) said Donald Trump's recent happy birthday message probably didn't go over well with his wife. © Collage: IMAGO / Newscom World & ALMOND NGAN / AFP

During an interview with CNN, Stephanie Grisham – who served in multiple roles during Trump's presidency, including as the first lady's chief of staff – discussed the latest details to come out of Donald Trump's ongoing hush money trial in New York, much of which may have been new to Melania.

Grisham said that while Melania is not "sitting at home crying over this," but noted that "it's not fun to hear these details."



Host Erin Burnett then brought up Trump's recent birthday wish he delivered from outside the courthouse on Friday, and a video he posted that day on social media to honor his wife.

"I rolled my eyes when he did that," Grisham said of Trump's message. "It was so beyond inappropriate, and yet so Donald Trump, that on the way into a trial where they are talking about alleged affairs, not one, but two that he had, he's wishing his wife a happy birthday."

She went on to explain that Melania has told her in the past that they "are not birthday people."

"So that was a performance for voters, that was not to her," she said. "I'm sure she rolled her eyes too, because it was so typical, selfish, Donald Trump."