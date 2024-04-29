Ex-Melania aide reveals what she probably thought about Trump's happy birthday wish
Washington DC - A former member of Donald Trump's administration shared her thoughts on what Melania Trump may have thought about her husband's recent happy birthday wish from outside a courthouse.
During an interview with CNN, Stephanie Grisham – who served in multiple roles during Trump's presidency, including as the first lady's chief of staff – discussed the latest details to come out of Donald Trump's ongoing hush money trial in New York, much of which may have been new to Melania.
Grisham said that while Melania is not "sitting at home crying over this," but noted that "it's not fun to hear these details."
Host Erin Burnett then brought up Trump's recent birthday wish he delivered from outside the courthouse on Friday, and a video he posted that day on social media to honor his wife.
"I rolled my eyes when he did that," Grisham said of Trump's message. "It was so beyond inappropriate, and yet so Donald Trump, that on the way into a trial where they are talking about alleged affairs, not one, but two that he had, he's wishing his wife a happy birthday."
She went on to explain that Melania has told her in the past that they "are not birthday people."
"So that was a performance for voters, that was not to her," she said. "I'm sure she rolled her eyes too, because it was so typical, selfish, Donald Trump."
Is Trump's hush money trial putting a strain on his marriage?
Grisham's comments come as Melania has been noticeably absent from Trump's side as he faces 88 criminal charges and other legal issues while also running for re-election, which has sparked heavy speculation about the state of their relationship.
In his hush money trial, Trump is facing 34 criminal charges for falsifying business records in an alleged effort to cover up an affair he had with porn star Stormy Daniels.
As the trial enters its second weeks, a number of damning details have been brought to light, such as how Trump worked with David Pecker, the former head of The National Enquirer, to "kill" bad stories about him as he was running for president in 2016.
Pecker also shared details about how he helped "kill" stories of Trump's affairs, including one he allegedly had with Playboy model Karen McDougal.
Grisham claimed that much of the reveals had to be new to Melania, adding, "I’m sure she’s not happy about it."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Newscom World & ALMOND NGAN / AFP