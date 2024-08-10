Melania "pushing" for return of Trump admin veteran amid campaign struggles

Palm Beach, Florida - Former first lady Melania Trump is reportedly calling on her husband, Donald Trump , to bring back a prominent member of his presidential administration as his campaign struggles to make headways.

Donald Trump's wife, Melania, has reportedly been pushing for him to bring back Kellyanne Conway (l.) as he struggles with his re-election campaign. © Collage: GABRIELLA AUDI & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Though Melania has been noticeably absent from her husband's side, it appears she's been attempting to pull the strings behind the scenes.

According to Puck, the ex-model has been "pushing" for Trump to bring back Kellyanne Conway, who served as senior counselor in the Trump administration from 2017 to 2020.

Melania reportedly believes Conway presents "a familiar face amid a sea of relative newcomers."

Even Lara Trump, the former president's daughter-in-law and co-chair of the RNC, is said to be supporting the effort.

A source said the idea gained traction after the GOP's presidential candidate paid Conway a visit earlier this month.

"Ironically, [Trump] likes powerful women," the insider told the outlet.

In an interview with CNN, Puck reporter Tara Palmeri further explained that Trump has become "desperate" in recent weeks as his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris, continues to gain momentum, and he believes "fresh blood might help him in this moment when he's really stagnant."